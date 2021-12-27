Pandoro, here is the ranking of the best in Italy

Nowadays several online sites have specialized in the business of draw up rankings for every knowable area. There is a ranking for everything and for all tastes, with a lot of points and parameters according to which to assign it. And in the Italy of gastronomic excellences, there can not be a ranking also with regard to one of the symbols of Italian Christmas: the Pandoro.

The dessert, historically born in Veneto, was tasted by Altroconsumo experts, specialists in rankings of the food made in Italy, who have compiled the list of the best ten pandoro of the Belpaese, choosing both among those sold in large-scale distribution and among artisanal ones, with a scale from 1 to 100.

Pandoro, how to recognize quality as well as taste

Altroconsumo has taken into consideration not only the taste and quality of the ingredients but also the sovereign index of consumers, that is the relationship between quality and price. At the end of the evaluations, the pandoro that were included in the first 3 positions were defined as “excellent quality“. The best Pandoro was selected after laboratory tests and after tasting carried out by professional pastry chefs together with a jury of passionate about the product.

But how do you recognize a good pandoro? These are Altroconsumo’s advice to understand if the sweet bought is of good quality. It must present the typical octagonal star shape, with the edges that serve to increase the surface, reducing cooking times. The coasts must be well shaped, the external surface of the pandoro must be without crust, it must not show traces of grease, but it must always appear dry.

The coloring of the external surface of the pandoro must be uniform, the base corresponds to the part of the cake placed at the top during the cooking: if it is darker or even burnt, it means that the pandoro has been cooked at an excessive temperature. When sliced, it must be soft and dry. The color of the pasta must be uniform yellow, a shade that recalls the use of butter and eggs in the dough. In order for the pandoro to take on its aroma, it is powdered sugar it should preferably be sprinkled on the cake the day before.

Pandoro, the ranking of Altroconsumo

These are the positions from tenth to fourth place in the Altroconsumo ranking:

10 _ Balocco pandoro, 58 points, cost € 3.62

9 _ Borsari Pandoro Classico, 58 points, 14.55 euros

8 _ Pandoro Paluani, 59 points, cost € 4.73

7 _ Perbellini, 64 points, cost € 21.25

6 _ Pandoro Bauli, 65 points, cost € 6.35

5 _ Pandoro Motta, 66 points, cost 5.22 euros

4 _ Pandoro Melegatti, 68 points, cost € 4.80

Third place for the pandoro Maina, historical brand of Christmas sweets, which is slightly different from the first two with 70 points, and a medium-high cost, 6.16 euros. Second in the ranking is the pandoro of the well-known brand long S, which earns the silver medal with 72 points and a cost of 3.79 euros. In first place Altroconsumo entered the pandoro sold under the brand The Graces, rated 73 points, at a high cost, comparable to artisanal ones, that is 11.73 euros.