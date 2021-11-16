Pandoro Melegatti | attention | two lots recalled

Pandoro Melegatti units have disappeared from supermarkets and grocery stores due to a potential serious health problem.

Pandoro Melegatti subjected to food recall. There are two lots of the well-known product that we have already started to see exhibited in various supermarkets throughout Italy.

Two specific communications issued by the Ministry of Health disclose a problem concerning two specific batches of Pandoro Melegatti. The reason for the withdrawal from the market can be learned in the information provided by the Organization.

The two lots of pandoro Melegatti are no longer for sale due to a possible presence of foreign bodies within some units of the aforementioned lots. The foreign body material is made of hard plastic.

There is clearly a potentially high risk to consumers if they ingest this Christmas candy. Therefore, as a precautionary measure, the authorities in charge of controls have ordered the immediate food recall of the product in question, as is always the case in these cases.

Pandoro Melegatti, how to recognize the recalled units

The product brand is Melegatti 1894 SpA, made in the San Giovanni Lupatoto plant, in the province of Verona. The food items recalled are the following:

The Original Pandoro 740g “Product with a non-perfect appearance and / or shape and / or structure”

The Original Pandoro 750g

Regarding the first, the production batch is 210917 with expiration date or minimum conservation term to 04/30/2022. The weight of the product is 740 grams. Regarding the other batch and expiration date coincide but the weight changes, which in this case is 750 grams.

The invitation to consumers is to not consume the pandoro indicated and to return them to the point of sale in order to obtain a refund. It is not necessary to show the receipt. You can request further information at the following addresses:

customer support phone number 0458951444

email addresses help@melegatti1894.it or melegatti@melegatti1894.it.