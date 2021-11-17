Pandoro Melegatti, lot withdrawn due to the possible presence of foreign bodies

Attention! A batch of Pandoro of a well-known brand has recently been recalled as a precaution. Here’s what it is and what was found inside.

The holiday season are just around the corner and in the various shops it is already possible to make the first thematic purchases. Starting from the decorations, passing through the gifts for the little ones, up to panettone and pandori, on the other hand, we are really spoiled for choice.

Speaking of pandoro, however, it is good to know that a lot of a well-known brand due to the possible presence of foreign bodies and plastics. So let’s go into the details and see together what it is.

Pandoro of a well-known brand withdrawn for “possible presence of foreign bodies and plastics”

Whenever we buy a food it is always good to be careful, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant inconveniences. Fortunately, in this context, the Ministry of Health and the insiders, who promptly report any recalls. In fact, there are many products recently withdrawn from the shelves. These include a batch of Pandoro from a well-known brand.

The recall notice in question was published by the Ministry of Health on its own portal on Safety warnings and Recalls of food products by operators, where, under the Reason for reporting, there is written “Recall for physical risk“. The recall in question, we recall, was ordered by the same manufacturer as a precaution, pending verification.

Going into the details it is a Lot of Melegatti Original Pandoro, sold in packs of 750 grams And 740 grams. The batch number, however, is the same, that is 210917, produced by Melegatti 1894 SpA at the plant in Via Monte Carega 23, 37057 S. Giovanni Lupatoto, in the province of Verona.

Also in the recall notice, among the warnings, those who have already purchased a pandoro with the lot number in question are invited not to consume it and return it to the point of sale of purchase. It should be noted, however, that similar products with different batches are not subject to recall and can be safely consumed.