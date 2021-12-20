Pandoro, the Altroconsumo test rewards Tre Marie, Esselunga and Maina

Even this year the ranking of the best Christmas sweets from Altroconsumo is doubled: in addition to the usual appointment with panettone, the pandoro test is back. This time the association has put under the magnifying glass 10 products (two more than last year) purchased in large-scale distribution, online or in confectionery, considering aspects ranging from the completeness of the information on the label to the quality of the ingredients. To decree the best pandoro, the test, as usual, also included a tasting test by consumers and experts.

The specification production describes pandoro as a confectionery product with a truncated cone shape with a star section, with a soft, fluffy and crustless texture, with a characteristic aroma of butter and vanilla. The external surface must have a uniform color, but not too dark, or even burnt, and when cut it must appear dry and with a tiny and uniform alveolation.

This year the podium of the best pandoro of 2021 is entirely occupied by products of excellent quality. In first position is the Magnificent Pandoro Tre Marie (€ 11.73), with the title of ‘Best of the test’, judged excellent in the laboratory tests and in the consumer tasting test, a little less in the examination of the etiquette and experts. Second place and the title of ‘Best Buy’ goes to the pandoro classic recipe Esselunga Le Grazie (€ 3.79), just one point behind the first place: even if it has a more complete label, it is a bit penalized by the analyzes on butter and tasting by experts. The pandoro Maina closes the podium (€ 6.16), which, in the test of consumers, fares a little worse than the first two classified. Among the other seven Pandoro no fail: four obtain a good quality judgment and three of medium quality.

The three products on the podium they offer an exemplary insight into the variability of the prices of these products. Among those taken into consideration by Altroconsumo, prices range from less than € 4 per pack for the Balocco and Esselunga brand sweets, to over 21 for the 850 gram Perbellini brand pandoro, which can be purchased in pastry shops, online and in specialized stores. As for panettone, however, it must be remembered that offers and promotions, always numerous during the holidays, cause prices to fluctuate whirlwindly from one chain to another.

In detail, the parameters evaluated by Altroconsumo are: 1) label; 2) laboratory analysis (weight, egg yolk, butter, presence of yeasts and molds, conservation); 3) consumer taste (appearance, smell, consistency, pleasantness, aroma); 4) tasting of the experts (taste and aroma, external aspect, internal aspect, presentation). Below is the table with the three Christmas sweets at the top of the ranking.

PS Almost all supermarket chains offer one or two versions of the pandoro: a ‘base’ with a ‘cardboard box and a’ premium ‘one sold in a more elegant and expensive package. Supermarket-branded Christmas sweets are usually made by large confectionary companies. Maina produces pandoro for Coop, Conad, Esselunga and Crai, while Carrefour relies on Paluani, Lidl in Bauli, Aldi chooses Il Vecchio Forno and Penny Market Dal Colle. To read our article on this topic click here.

