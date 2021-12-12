Pandoro, which are the best to buy according to Altroconsumo

Pay attention to the characteristics of the pandoro. Here are the best ones to buy at the supermarket at Christmas 2021 according to Altroconsumo.

The last month of the year has arrived, bringing the holidays with it Christmas that both adults and children like so much. A period of magic, during which many put their hand to their wallets, in order to buy goods and services to give to friends and relatives. For a few weeks, on the other hand, the various shops have been ready to help people make thematic purchases.

Starting from the decorations, passing through the toys for the little ones, up to panettone and pandori, in fact, we are spoiled for choice. Whenever we go to the supermarketIndeed, we find many products on the shelves, available in packages of various shapes and sizes, which end up attracting our attention. Precisely in this context, we always invite you to be very attentive to the characteristics of the food we buy, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant inconveniences.

There are several aspects to take into consideration, such as the price, but also the quality and personal taste. Fortunately, some experts in the sector come to offer us a valid help, who have recently announced which, in their opinion, is the best pandoro to buy at the supermarket. So let’s go into the details and see which are the excellent quality pandoro.

Pandoro, look at the features: everything you need to know

As already mentioned, every time we buy a food product it is good to pay attention to its characteristics. It is in this context that the Ministry of Health who promptly provides specific reports, in the event that contamination of food and drinks is detected.

Many, in fact, are the products recently withdrawn from the shelves, including a batch of Pandoro of a well-known brand. Just about the pandoro, it turns out to be, together with the panettone, the Christmas cake par excellence. With a unique and unmistakable flavor, it can be eaten as it is, or stuffed. In any case it is a real explosion of taste, able to delight the palate of both adults and children.

Among the most popular and well-known confectionery products, the Pandoro it is known for its typical truncated cone shape with large ribs that are arranged following the profile of an eight-pointed star. To give it an extra touch powdered sugar, which has always characterized the pandoro.

Pandoro, which are the best to buy at the supermarket

Dwelling on the characteristics of the pandoro, it will be interesting to know that experts in the sector, such as those of Other consumption, which make known some valid advice to follow in order to choose the best products.

In this regard, it will be interesting to know that Altroconsumo carried out a survey on eight well-known brands in 2021 pandori which can be purchased from large retailers, taking into consideration various elements, such as the list of ingredients. But not only that, expert tasters have made it taste test, evaluating the appearance, but also the scent and flavor of the various pandoros being tested, both whole and cut.

Pandoro, the ranking of the best according to Altroconsumo

Thanks to these data, the well-known consumer association has drawn up the ranking of the best pandoro 2021 to buy at the supermarket. Well, as reported by Scatti di gusto, the first three pandoro of this special ranking are of “excellent quality“. From the fourth position onwards, however, they are considered to be “good quality“.

But not only that, it is possible to note that the pandoro that ranks in the second position, or Le Grazie di Esselunga, costs only 3.79 euros. A clear demonstration of how it is possible to buy quality products, without necessarily having to spend a lot of money.

Going into the details, therefore, it will be interesting to know that the ranking of the best pandoros to buy at the supermarket in 2021 according to Altroconsumo is as follows:

Tre Marie The Magnificent Pandoro, with 73 points and a price of 11.73 euros per pack. Esselunga Le Grazie Pandoro – Classic Recipe, with 70 points, it has an average price of 3.79 euros. Pandoro Maina, a score of 70 points and a package price of € 6.16. Pandoro Melegatti, with a score of 68 points and an average price of € 4.80. Pandoro Motta, 66 points and an average price per pack of 5.22 euros. Pandoro Bauli, with 65 points and an average price per pack of € 6.35. Borsari Pandoro Classico, scored 58 points and has an average price of € 14.55; Balocco the pandoro, also in this case 58 points, while the average price is equal to 3.62 euros.

Different, therefore, are the pandoros of excellent and good quality to buy at the supermarket. All that remains is to choose the one that best suits your tastes and needs and spend a sweet Christmas.