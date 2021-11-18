Pandoro withdrawn, presence of hard plastic fragments

The Ministry of Health has withdrawn a batch of pandoro due to the presence of hard plastic in it, do not consume.

Recently, the Ministry of Health has withdrawn a batch of Pandoro Melegatti, a well-known brand of Christmas sweets, due to the presence of foreign bodies. Inside, the competent bodies have found traces of hard plastic fragments that could cause serious health risks to consumers. It is therefore recommended not to consume the contaminated product and to bring it back to the reference point of sale.

Melegatti is one of the best known Italian companies for production of pandoro and Christmas panettone. There is no Italian family that, at least for a year, hasn’t bought one of their products. In fact, between nougats and various sweets, their market is particularly extensive and appreciated. However, this time a batch of Pandoro was withdrawn due to the presence of foreign bodies.

In fact, following a report, theConsumers Association denounced the presence of dangerous fragments of hard plastic inside the pandoro. No alarmism regarding the other Melegatti sweets, but the Ministry of Health recommends that you be careful and check that you have not purchased the contaminated batch number.

Useful information on the pandoro lot recalled

The manufacturing company is Melegatti Spa, the package is 740 grams and the batch number is 210917. The headquarters of the plant is located in via Carega 23, S. Giovanni Lupatoto (Vr). The expiration date is 04/30/2022 and the reason for the recall is due to the presence of hard plastic fragments inside. As specified by the authorities, they are not extremely risky, however it is good to pay attention and verify the purchase of the contaminated lot.

It is not the first time that traces of foreign bodies have been found in sweets or preparations. The recommendation is not to consume the product containing foreign bodies and to return it as soon as possible to the reference point of sale.

Sophia Melfi