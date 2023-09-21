(Panel 1) High-level meeting on the fight against tuberculosis – General Assembly, 78th session

Panel 1: Accelerating multisectoral action and accountability to ensure equitable high-quality people-centered tuberculosis care, and addressing the determinants of tuberculosis in the context of universal health coverage.

Given persistent gaps in access to TB prevention and treatment services, how can we ensure that all people with TB have access to the latest WHO-recommended rapid diagnosis, prevention and care?

How can we build on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic response to strengthen the TB response and make it more resilient to shocks?

What are some key strategies to strengthen partnerships across sectors, for example, between the private, public sectors in health, or between health and non-health sectors, to streamline the comprehensive response to the TB epidemic?

How can meaningful and active participation of civil society be facilitated by governments to drive an effective, human rights-based and people-centred national TB response?

How can the main drivers of the TB epidemic be addressed through action beyond the health sector in the Sustainable Development Agenda?

Co-Chairs: ▪ H.E. Mr. Budi Gunadi Sadikin, Minister of Health of Indonesia ▪ H.E. Ms. Karina Rando, Minister of Public Health of Uruguay

The meeting will be attended by Member States and their delegations including Heads of State and other leaders, Ministers of relevant ministries, Parliamentarians, Mayors and Governors of cities and states where the burden of tuberculosis is high, representatives of civil society. NGOs and indigenously led community organizations and faith-based organisations, academics, philanthropic foundations, the private sector and networks representing people affected by tuberculosis.

The meeting aims to comprehensively review the achievement of the tuberculosis targets agreed at national, regional and global levels contained in the 2018 Political Declaration, to identify gaps and solutions to accelerate progress towards ending the epidemic by 2030 Could.

Outcome: The high-level meeting will approve a concise and action-oriented political declaration, agreed in advance by consensus through intergovernmental negotiations, which will be presented by the President of the General Assembly for adoption by the General Assembly.