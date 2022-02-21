Panel refuses to award medals to US figure skaters

Umpires on Saturday rejected a last resort by United States figure skaters to receive their silver medals before the Olympics end.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Sunday morning in Beijing that it had dismissed the appeal filed by nine skaters who finished second in the team event and was marred by Russia’s Kamila Valieva’s positive for doping. 15 years.

In a previous decision, the Court allowed Valieva to participate in the women’s event after her positive test was made public. The International Olympic Committee responded by saying there would be no medal in any event in which the Russian skater finished in the top three.

The medal ceremony was suspended after the positive for doping of Kamila Valieva, a member of the Russian Olympic Committee team that hung the gold.

Valieva, 15, guided the Russian team to the top of the podium in the competition last week, shortly before her positive test was revealed on December 25. The TAS allowed her to compete in the women’s singles event, but the IOC announced that she would not award the medals in the events where the teenager finished on the podium.

The Russian teenager finished fourth in that event and walked off the court in tears before drawing criticism from her coach for a long, error-plagued program.

The Russians took gold in the team event by a wide margin. Japan completed the podium and Canada finished in fourth position. None of those countries participated in the appeal, which named the IOC as a defendant.

The American team of Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier finished sixth in the pairs event. Frazier later said that “they should have a ceremony for the clean athletes who have complied. They deserve it”.

Nine American skaters, including Frazier and Knierim, were expected to receive medals although neither directly participated in the appeal as they prepared for Saturday night’s competition.

The letter sent on behalf of the American athletes quotes the IOC as saying that its “own rules mandate that a victory ceremony be held ‘to award medals to athletes after the conclusion of each sporting event.'”

At a meeting with the skaters earlier in the week, Bach offered them Olympic torches as a kind of souvenir while the doping case, which could drag on for months, or even years, is resolved.

In their letter to Bach, the lawyers said they expected the IOC to reconsider its position but were turning to CAS due to urgency.

In a statement sent to the AP, the executive director of the American Skating Association, Ramsey Baker, showed his support for the athletes.

“Having a medal ceremony at an Olympic Games is not something that can be replicated elsewhere, and they should celebrate it in front of the world before they leave Beijing,” Baker said.

In the letter to Bach, sent by lawyer Paul Greene, who represents athletes in doping and other cases before the Olympic authorities, he noted that the IOC president had asked the athletes for their opinion.

“A worthy medal ceremony, from the point of view of our clients, is a ceremony in the Plaza de las Medallas, as originally planned and as all other medalists have had,” he wrote.

After learning of Valieva’s positive, the Russian anti-doping agency temporarily suspended her, although the sanction was later lifted. This prompted the IOC and the World Anti-Doping Agency to file an appeal with the CAS, which acted quickly to allow him to compete.

But this process did not resolve the doubts raised by the positive about the result of the team test.

Associated Press writers Graham Dunba, Dave Skretta and Aaron Morrison contributed to this report.