Panetta (ECB): cryptocurrencies have no reason to exist

It is difficult to see reasons that justify the existence of cryptocurrencies in finance. To say it is Fabio Panetta, member of the board of the European Central Bank (ECB), during a lectio magistralis held in Italy and organized by Federcasse.

His is an all-out attack that cannot be understood except bearing in mind that during the same conference he also spoke about digital euro.

Panetta, ECB: cryptocurrencies such as subprime mortgages

During the conference, regarding cryptocurrencies, Fabio Panetta stated without too many words, that their value:

“It has the potential to generate financial stability risks that should not be underestimated. For example, the amount is higher than the value of the subprime mortgages that triggered the global financial crisis of 2007-2008. Crypto-assets are in fact a gamble and are traded by operators whose only interest is to sell them at a higher price ”.

The digital euro, on the other hand,

“It has nothing to do with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.”

Still on cryptocurrencies, Panetta continued by emphasizing the pollution problem they produce and theirs use for criminal activities.

Panetta added:

“Furthermore, they do not provide bona fide investors with any informational or cyber risk protection. Overall, it is difficult to see reasons that justify the existence of crypto-assets in the financial landscape “.

What was not said

Said in these terms, cryptocurrencies could be the absolute evil. But there are some details that the ECB member didn’t mention that make cryptocurrencies not too different from fiat money or stocks.

When it comes to cryptocurrencies traded by speculators alone, it is undoubtedly true: cryptocurrencies are a speculative tool, as are stocks regularly traded in the financial markets with all derivatives that have already done enormous damage in the past, such as subprime mortgages.

But cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin in the lead, are also used as a store of value. Their use cannot be relegated to a mere speculative instrument.

The speech related to pollution, on the other hand, is a real problem, on which in reality many blockchains are working. Eg, Bitcoin mining is moving towards clean energy, while Ethereum with the transition to PoS will drastically reduce consumption.

As for the criminal activities, it is good to remember that the bad guys know how to exploit fiat currencies very well, indeed perhaps they are even more practical.

On the protections from the risks of safety, in reality cryptocurrencies can be more than safe: just keep them in hardware wallet and take care not to lose the access keys.

Panetta is unquestionably right about one thing: the digital euro has nothing to do with Bitcoin. Bitcoin is in fact a decentralized currency and in the hands of the community, the digital euro will only be an electronic version of the currency issued by the European Central Bank.

The digital euro

TO about it from digital euro, it is clear that it will become reality, even if it will take a while. Panetta stated that the digital euro will be inevitable:

“It will be difficult not to be implemented”.

During the conference, it was also explained how it will be and when it will become reality.

According to Panetta, digital money would provide the same services as paper money, presenting itself as a safe, cost-free and easy-to-use tool.

This is an “ambitious” and “complex” process, which will serve to guarantee stability and will ultimately be indispensable.

“In the absence of public intervention, the system could be hegemonized by the large global operators, first and foremost the Big Tech, which would have much less concern for the stability of the financial system than the central bank. The digital euro, if properly conceived, will therefore avoid worst-case scenarios, giving stability to the financial system ”.

The conference also talked about the times, considering that China is one step away from releasing its CBDC, or digital yuan. Panetta said:

“If everything is successful it will take 5 years”.

A coin already overdue

These words suggest that we will go beyond the 4 years of which the president of the European Central Bank had already spoken Christine Lagarde.

Practically, Europe would lag behind China, which threatens to alter the economic scenario thanks to its digital currency.

It remains to be seen whether, when the effects of the digital yuan are proven, the ECB and the Federal Reserve also decide to accelerate their digital currency projects.

The “unstablecoin”

Panetta also talked about the stablecoin reiterating that they are not stable at all, which is why, he remembers, he renamed them unstablecoin.

In his opinion:

“One of the most popular stablecoins promises ‘stability’ by investing in inherently low risk assets such as commercial paper, and holds a large share of the stock of these instruments in circulation. In the presence of tensions, massive sales of assets aimed at coping with a sudden increase in redemptions could generate instability on the entire commercial paper market. The phenomenon could spread and infect other stablecoins and contiguous sectors of the financial system, reaching the banks that guard the liquidity of the stablecoins. The risks could be amplified by opacity regarding the composition of reserve assets, the lack of controls on conflicts of interest between issuers and holders of stablecoins, cases of fraud or maladministration and the link that exists between stablecoin and crypto-assets “.

Panetta also recalled that a third of the stablecoins launched in the past are already dead. The risks of stablecoins could be reduced if they entrusted their reserves in the form of deposits with the central bank. But, explains the ECB representative, it would be a contradiction: