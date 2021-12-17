The upcoming Christmas holidays bring joy, cheer, gifts and gargantuan meals. Hardly anyone is unaware that by the end of this holiday season his body weight will probably have risen. Those responsible for the kilos taken have one name above all: sweets. Between Christmas, New Year’s Eve and the Befana, young and old alike consume more sweets than at other times of the year.

Excessive consumption of sweets but also of foods rich in saturated fats, such as butter, bacon, sausages, cheeses, can lead to an increase in cholesterol. Just like one of the most popular Italian desserts for breakfast, rich in calories and which can increase cholesterol and triglycerides. It could be that many will stop eating this dessert when they know that this is a calorie bomb and how much it makes you fat.

Panettone against pandoro here’s how to limit calories and which one to prefer in order not to raise bad cholesterol

Panettone and pandoro in the Christmas holidays are the absolute protagonists in the kingdom of sweets. Every self-respecting Christmas lunch or dinner must end with one of these two confectionery products on the table. Maybe even with both of them. In general, one cannot avoid eating at least one slice. But that slice is a calorie bomb because it provides the body with a large supply of cholesterol that one would gladly do without.

Between panettone and pandoro which one provides the least calories and has the least impact on the cholesterol level? In short, which of a slice of pandoro or a slice of panettone makes you fat more? In the panettone vs pandoro challenge, here’s how to limit calories and which one to prefer in order not to raise bad cholesterol.

Panettone is mainly composed of fats and carbohydrates. A 100-gram slice of this product provides the body with about 330 calories. Pandoro also has a high intake of carbohydrates and fats. However, unlike panettone, a slice of pandoro has a higher caloric value. One hundred grams of pandoro provide 390 calories. These values ​​refer to the traditional dessert, obviously if the panettone or the pandoro are stuffed the calories rise.

Pandoro and panettone with sky-high calories, better done this way

So, rather than choosing between panettone and pandoro, it is better to make a careful consumption of these sweets and eat them without exaggerating. Panettone and pandoro should be consumed in the traditional version to limit calories, it is also recommended to eat thin slices. The trick is to consume low calorie foods in the meal ending with either of these two products. For example, here is a first course without cholesterol and many benefits for the heart and brain with a very fast dish of pasta seasoned in this way. In addition, a lower consumption of alcohol during the meal can help.

Deepening

These 4 December vegetables with zero cholesterol would help protect arteries and heart and are enemies of the flu