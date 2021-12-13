Panettone against pandoro, the ranking: here is the top 10 of the best

Pandoro is the new panettone. The eight-pointed dessert, born in Verona, is experiencing a rediscovery by artisan pastry chefs who rehabilitate the original recipe or try their hand at neo-traditional interpretations by inserting regional or unusual ingredients. Although it is not new that Veronese pastry chefs and bakers compete with each other for the perfect version of Pandoro, we have compiled a ranking of the best (in our opinion) traditional Pandoro produced in the city or in the neighboring provinces and a champion of the neotraditional ones, which deserve a taste and are: Loison Pasticceri’s Pandoro allo Zabaione, a vintage pairing that never goes wrong; the Pandoro with Mandarin of Ciaculli by Bruno Ribaldi and Santi Palazzolo, produced in only 1000 copies, the traditional recipe is contaminated with an element of Sicilianity, which gives intensity and freshness; the Artisan Pandoro alla Grappa Nardini produced in collaboration with the pastry shop Olivieri 1882 and the Pandoro Mediterraneo by Bottega Balocco in collaboration with Gin Mare and signed by the pastry chef Fabrizio Fiorani.

The same rule applies to everyone: follow faithfully the instructions on the package to best serve it.

A curiosity. Among the thousands of publications dedicated to the world of food and wine that can be consulted at the formidable La Vigna Library in Vicenza, there is also Pandoro – Success and secrets of a dessert from its origins to the industrial phase by Elia di Giovine. In the text we read that the pandoro as we know it now was born after the unification of Italy, at the end of the nineteenth century. “Certainly in 1894 there was already a great contention in boasting the merit of who in Verona made the best Pandoro, so much so that that year a baker named Domenico Melegatti he thought of patenting his pandoro », he writes of Giovine. In the laboratory of his bakery in Corso Porta Borsari (where today there is Palazzo Melegatti, recognizable by two stone statues in the shape of a pandoro that support the terrace) he elaborated a new dessert, rich in butter, light and fragrant, and placed in a truncated pyramid mold with eight ribs. When the cake was cut into slices for tasting, a boy exclaimed: “Xe proprio pan di oro”! And so the name was also born.

Panettone conquers London: consumption boom in the United Kingdom by Enrico Franceschini 06 December 2021





AND panettone? Soft, elastic, fragrant, enveloping in its fat buttery, it is the unfailing, the infallible, the indispensable sweet of Christmas. Today, from North to South, almost everyone feels the need to churn out their own version. Even the great chefs try their hand at the world of leavened products, with results not always up to their blazon, but in some cases with peaks of great excellence. This is the case of Massimiliano Alajmo with his “Moro di Venezia”, a panettone with butter with cherries, chocolate drops and paired with a sac-à-poche of “Crema Exceptional”, as the wording says, with hazelnut and cocoa. The Mediterranean is also exquisite in the “Magnum” format which enhances its leavening.

The Lebano brothers and pastry chef Stefano Trovisi from Gallia in Milan created an artisan panettone with a strong Mediterranean imprint, but respecting the Milanese tradition. For his part, Antonino Cannavacciuolo proposes, among others, an excellent version with candied pears and milk chocolate nuggets. Also try the one with limoncello. The [bu:r]hectone, Eugenio Boer’s panettone with a great artisan candying. Niko Romito offers in addition to the classic, the chocolate one. Both with mother yeast from the fermentation of the grapes from the Casadonna vineyard. The Cerea brothers, together with their musts, also churn out the “Picolit” which celebrates the encounter with apricot and the famous passito wine. A really soft and fragrant dough. In Sicily, the chef of Principe Cerami, Massimo Mantarro and pastry Vincenzo Abagnale, have handcrafted a casket of Bronte pistachio flavors, without any preservatives, with a delicious cream in a jar to spread “ad libitum”.

Last Christmas with the pandoro Paluani. And it’s all the fault of the Chievo story by Eleonora Cozzella November 12, 2021





These are just some of the many variations that you will find on the market. Before starting the tastings, remember that cold is the enemy of panettone. The advice is to eat it at a temperature around 25 °. Better (and more romantic) if heated next to a fireplace.

But before the pleasure bite, a bit of history, which doesn’t hurt. The origins, as often happens, are shrouded in a dense mystery. There are two hypotheses under consideration. The first, the less accredited one, is the amorous one, which sees the falconer Ulivo degli Atellani, transforming himself into an experienced pastry boy in the shop of his beloved’s father, to collect the famous panettone and make the most classic of “happily ever after” triumph .

Panettone conquers the summer and is eaten under an umbrella by Eleonora Cozzella 07 August 2021





The second, which seems closer to reality, is that of the “sudden genius”. The cook at the court of Ludovico il Moro he burned the cake he had prepared for a banquet. The kitchen boy Toni came to his aid, who made a leavened product with what he had in the pantry, that is, flour, butter, eggs, cedar and raisins. Everyone complimented Toni on that cake similar to a large loaf, renamed for the occasion, the “pan del Toni”, in the Milanese dialect. Needless to say, it was a short step from Toni’s bread to “Panettone”.

So then, who is the winner of the eternal Christmas challenge? To the palates the arduous sentence. But with one certainty: where there is taste there is no perdenza.

From small Veronese pastries to TV commercials, Paluani’s sweet journey by Manuela Zennaro May 23, 2021





THE 10 BEST PANETTONI

1 Vincenzo Tiri

The “Michael Jordan” of Italian panettone. Three leavenings for endless pleasure. Among the most popular abroad

Via del Gallitello, 255/257 – Potenza

2 Salvatore De Riso

Winner of the “Panettone World Championship”, Sal has a strong Mediterranean spirit as his raison d’etre

Via Roma, 80 – Minori (Salerno)

3 Maurizio Bonanomi

The original Milanese panettone in its best form. Honey and butter above all else

Via Masaccio, 4 Pioltello (Milan)

4 Daniele Lorenzetti

Not only pandoro in Verona. An elastic and extremely fragrant paste. It melts in your mouth

Viale Olimpia, 6 – San Giovanni Lupatoto (Verona)

5 Claudio Gatti

Call it “Focaccia”. 36 hours of processing and a reduced fat content. For those who do not want to fight with the scales

Via alle Fonti, 7 / b-Tabiano (Parma)

6 Matteo Cunsolo

The good that is good. In addition to the traditional, there is the “solidarity Panettone”. Half of the proceeds will go to a non-profit organization

Via S.Antonio 71 – Parabiago (Milan)

7 The Forno Brisa

“Mother pasta is not a Crime” is their slogan. Among the best discoveries of 2021, a guarantee

Via Galliera, 34d – Bologna

8 Carmen Vecchione

Traditional or PanRamata? The choice is complicated. If in doubt, choose both. At DolciArte you have to be daring

Via SantissimaTrinita, 52 – Avellino

9 Grace Mazzali

He proposes “L’anello del Po ‘”, a leavened pastry and salty products: “La pepita del Po'” and the “Cortigiano”

Via Matteotti, 47 – Governolo (Mn)

10 Aniello Di Caprio

Famous for the “Felix” a panettone mixed with buffalo butter for a great softness and enriched with “pellecchielle” apricots

Via Napoli 111 – San Felice A Cancello (Ce)

THE 10 BEST PANDORI

1 Giancarlo Perbellini

It brings together the nerds of leavening and the nostalgic

Via Valerio Catullo, 12 – Verona

2 Follador oven

Golden color and fine outer rind. Balanced and elegant

Via Nuova di Corva, 64 – Pordenone

3 Olivieri 1882

Rich, tasty but at the same time light

Via Alberti, 13, 36071 – Arzignano (Vi)

4 Iginio Massari

Soft and composed, tasty and golden crust that contrasts with the impalpable interior

Corso Sant’Anastasia, 13 – Verona

5 Pand’Oro Alajmo

Classic with butter, with only egg yolk, does not contain additives and therefore has a shelf life of two months

www.alajmo.it

6 Infermentum

Inspired by Pandoro, Monte Nuvola has a fine and soft texture thanks to the 42-hour processing

Via N. Copernico – 38 Stallavena (Vr)

7 Renato Bosco

The interpretation of a classic, but contemporary for lightness

Via Ponte, 55 S. Martino – Buon Albergo (Vr)

8 Perbellini pastry shop

Traditional, tasty and rich version; particular the hand-made wrapping with the brand of the ancient Ofelleria

Via Vittorio Veneto, 46 ​​- Bovolone (Vr)

9 Pastry Flego

It does not break away from tradition and the tastes are balanced and precise

Corso Porta Borsari, 9 – Verona

10 Cremeria Terminus

In limited edition, according to the traditional recipe, and with a 24-hour leavening

Viale Ettore Simonazzi, 14 – Reggio Emilia