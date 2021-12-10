Panettone: which are the best? Which are the most convenient? Ranking and buying guide

Christmas is approaching and the tables of Italians are ready to be filled with panettone, a dessert that, which started from Milan, has become a symbol of the tricolor gastronomy at parties. Artisanal, homemade, produced by famous and non-famous brands. There really is something for everyone. So much so that in many families, while nibbling more or less large slices (and someone discards the candied fruit), a debate-game often starts, punctuated by an initial question: “What is the best panettone you have ever eaten?”.

Magazine Other Consumption has carried out a test that can, at least in part, answer the long-standing question. And also work as Buying Guide. The editors of the periodical have brought to the laboratory 12 panettone of different brands to try to find the best ones in circulation and draw up a ranking, also based on the quality-price ratio (although, of course, personal taste is the final word). There was no lack of a tasting test.

And it must be said that all the “tested” desserts did more or less well. In fact, no one has dropped below 50, a value taken to indicate a dessert of average quality. Four main indicators taken into consideration: the label, laboratory analysis, consumer tasting and expert tasting. The final judgment is the result of an overall average of these four indicators, “mixed” with the average price per pack.









How the test was carried out Labels Weight Egg Butter Raisins and candied fruit Yeasts and molds The analysis of the experts Customers Final ranking

The 12 panettone selected were purchased online, in large-scale retail outlets and in pastry shops. In addition to laboratory tests were also enrolled two “panels” of tasters: pastry experts and ordinary consumers.

First of all, the authors of the test for Altro Consumo “sifted through” the labels of the packages, evaluating the information present by law (name, list of ingredients, manufacturer’s address, net weight, presence of the nutritional table) and optional news (number of servings, date of production, quantity of some ingredients, methods of conservation and consumption, reference telephone number for the consumer).

It was then checked whether the quantity of product contained in the package actually corresponded to what was indicated on the label, evaluating whether it was respected the weight deviation limit permitted by law, equal to an average decrease of 2% and up to a maximum decrease of 5% in the case of leavened bakery products up to 1 kilogram.









The law provides precise rules regarding the type and quantity of ingredients in the panettone dough. In the laboratory, the experts from Altro Consumo wanted to estimate the quantity of eggs to assess whether the rules were fully respected. According to the information in force, it is possible to add both whole eggs and just yolk. The quantity added to the mixture must be such as to ensure the presence of 4% egg yolk (value expressed on dry matter, i.e. eliminating humidity, raisins and candied fruit).

An analysis was also carried out on the amount of butter in the dough. Here too there is a law according to which it provides that butterfat (indicating the amount of butter in the dough) is at least 16% of the weight of the product, always evaluated on dry matter.

According to the law they should represent a minimum quantity of the dough equal to 20%, always defined by law. The two products, then, they should be contained in equal proportions. Hence the choice of Altro Consumo to carry out a double evaluation of the fruit present in the panettone “under examination”: the first relating to the total percentage content in fruit, the second relating to the percentage of candied fruit present.









Molds and yeasts are the microorganisms that can make their appearance the most in products such as panettone tested by the consumer magazine. Also on this front, therefore, have been carried out laboratory tests, always on the twelve panettone analyzed.

The word was subsequently passed to the confectioners enlisted by Altro Consumo. Numerous qualities and characteristics to which they have paid attention. First of all the presentation, judged on the basis of three important aspects such as the quality of paper cup (the pleated paper container in which the panettone is kept), whose more or less important resistance is an indication of the care for the shape of the product, the more or less marked correspondence between the image of the product on the package and its real consistency and the ingredients list.

The pastry chefs also rated the external aspect, considering the color of the crust and that of bottom, the scarpatura (the cross cut on the surface of the cake) and the leavening of the product. The crust of the panettone, according to the experts chosen by Altro Consumo, must appear toasted but not excessively colored, the background color must not be too brown, the scarp it must not be reduced to a simple cut but take the form of an incision with the orecchiette folded back.









We then moved on to analyze the internal aspect. The paste color, the alveolation (woe if it is too small), the quantity and the distribution of candied fruit and raisins (which must be uniform). Finally, attention aroma which must not be too intense (a detail that would suggest the use of synthetic aromas) but not “not very incisive” either.

In addition to the experts Other Consumption it also involved simple consumers. It is up to them to express an opinion on the visual aspect of the panettone, both whole and sliced, on the scent, on the aroma, on the tactile pleasantness in the mouth. There was no lack of an overall “vote” on each dessert.

Vergani the Milan panettone – Final grade 71 (label 60, laboratory analysis 80, consumer tasting 63, expert tasting 66) – Average price € 13.95 per pack Maina il panettone – Final grade 71 (label 62, laboratory analysis 80, consumer tasting 63, expert tasting 63) – Average price € 5.32 per pack Coop panettone – Final grade 69 (label 75, laboratory analysis 80, consumer tasting 63, expert tasting 53) – Average price € 5.12 per pack Bauli the classic panettone – Final grade 68 (label 65, laboratory analysis 71, consumer tasting 75, expert tasting 63) – Average price € 5.75 per pack Classic panettone galup – Final grade 65 (label 76, laboratory analysis 62, consumer tasting 75, expert tasting 63) – Average price € 16.40 per pack Motta the original panettone – Final grade 63 (label 67, laboratory analysis 73, consumer tasting 63, expert tasting 50) – Average price € 6.34 per pack Tre Marie the Milanese panettone – Final grade 62 (label 63, laboratory analysis 70, consumer tasting 63, expert tasting 44) – Average price € 10.65 per pack Giovanni Cova classic panettone – Final grade 62 (label 55, laboratory analysis 75, consumer tasting 44, expert tasting 53) – Average price € 12.90 per pack Loison classic panettone – Final grade 59 (label 79, laboratory analysis 67, consumer tasting 38, expert tasting 41) – Average price € 13.10 per pack Conad panettone classic recipe – Final grade 59 (label 61, laboratory analysis 66, consumer tasting 63, expert tasting 44) – Average price € 3.59 per pack Balocco il panettone – Final grade 59 (label 65, laboratory analysis 75, consumer tasting 38, expert tasting 44) – Average price € 3.49 per pack Paluani soft panettone – Final mark 58 (label 65, laboratory analysis 67, consumer tasting 50, expert tasting 47) – Average price 4.73 per pack

All these panettone are in 1 kilogram packs, except for the Balocco one which has a weight of 750 grams.