Panettone, which ones to choose at the supermarket? The ranking of the best of 2021

The best commercial panettone, like every year, the list of Other consumption it served. Laboratory analysis, label studies and tasting made it possible for this 2021 to put the panettone on the podium Maina, Vergani and Coop, the best three results on the market.

Panettone, which one to choose at the supermarket?

Panettone is among the many proposals on the shelves of Italian supermarkets Maina, of the Turin-based company, which takes 71 points. In second place is the signed “Milan” panettone Vergani. If the Maina, however, at the same weight costs 5.32 euros, the second also reaches 13.95. Third place goes to the classic panettone Coop with a competitive price of 5.17 euros.

Further down the ranking we find the panettone Trunks which earns in fourth place (68 points, 5.75 per kilo), fifth position for the Galup, which per kilo has a price of 16 euros. Sixth place for panettone Motta while in seventh place the Three Marys. The classics, on the other hand, are low in the rankings Paluani and Balocco.

Last updated: Monday 13 December 2021, 13:14

