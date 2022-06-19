Pánfilo Epifanio invites Shakira to Cuba: “she brings an electric plant”

Pánfilo Epifanio, a beloved and popular humorous character played by Cuban actor Luis Silva, sent an audio message to Colombian singer Shakira after hearing the news of her separation from Gerard Piqué and took the opportunity to invite her to Cuba.

After explaining that he got her number thanks to the help of a carpenter friend, Pánfilo Epifanio told the artist that she would be very well received in Cuba.

“Don’t worry, you do your concert here,” he told her after explaining a little about the reality of the Cuban people and the ups and downs they face after the monetary ordering process began.

“Your attention will have. Always in the dressing room they give you a bottle of rum, two colas, you as a singer are going to have the right to two liquids. With empty hands you will not go. You will always be given a vase, a gladiolus, a recognition in a square with its crystal, ”she commented.

“You bring an electric plant just in case, it is not going to be that in the middle of the concert you get excited singing and get out of the electro-energy system,” he said, alluding to the blackouts that Cubans suffer these days.

Similarly, he took the opportunity to ask the Colombian for a recharge. “It would be the first recharge that Shakira puts on a Cuban, that would appear in all the newspapers.”

Before ending his call, Pánfilo Epifanio apologized for disturbing her, although he asked her to return the call so that he could at least hear his voice.

The reactions of his followers were immediate. Immediately, several congratulated the artist for his occurrence.

“The only thing you can see on TV. You make us happy in those moments. Blessings”. “Pánfilo takes advantage now that Shaki is single, she goes and listens to you and moves here, hahaha.” “Oh Panfi you with your occurrences, surely that was Chequera’s idea, surely he wants to do a song with Mayarí’s Eardrum Breakers”, some reacted.

“The alegría was formed with Shakira, hahaha you are the best. A big hug for your family.” “How great you are, brother, thank you for so many moments of laughter,” others added.

Pánfilo Epifanio is not the first Cuban to send a voice message to the interpreter of “Waka Waka”.

A few days ago, the young Cuban Grabiel Alfonso also tried to communicate with the artist through a humorous video that he shared on his social networks where he tried to conquer her.

From Havana, the also comedian and member of the small comedy group “Los Fuera de Rosca” left some advice to the artist and suggested she travel to the capital of Cuba to turn her life around.

“Hey Shaki, against the fact that the guy doesn’t win you a Champion, he left Barcelona sub winning a Champion to hit the jars on you, nothing more and nothing less than you,” laments the young man before beginning to advise the artist .

“Come here to Havana, I invite you, I invite you, I can’t bring you to the ‘gao’ because I’m under construction and the game is tight,” Alfonso adds to Shakira, after inviting her to travel to La Isla.