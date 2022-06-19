Pánfilo invites Shakira to Cuba but warns her: “Bring an electric plant”

Pamphilus Epiphaniusthe popular character played by the actor Louis Silvasent an audio message to the Colombian singer Shakira to invite her to sing in Cuba and took the opportunity to recommend that, if she visits the island, she bring “an electric plant”lest while he sings he leaves the national electrical energy system, alluding to the increasingly frequent blackouts. .

“Hello, Shakira, my name is Pánfilo Epifanio. Shakiri your phone was given to me by a friend ”, explained the character before suggesting that he not be sad about the break with Pique.

“Here we are going to welcome you with great joy, you deserve it. Now I know that you had a little problem there, well, you had pique with piqué because he bit somewhere else, but hey, don’t worry […] I hope you can come and sing one day here in Cuba”, he said.

He took the opportunity to explain that right now they will not be able to pay for the concert in Cuba because “We are in an order there and the money is still a bit messy”.

“But don’t worry, you do your concert here […] Your attention will have. Always in the dressing room they give you a bottle of rum, two colas, you as a singer will always have the right to at least two liquids. With empty hands you will not go. She will always give you a vase, a gladiolus… You will be delighted with an award in a square with her crystal”, she commented.

“You bring an electric plant just in case, it is not going to be that in the middle of the concert you get excited singing and get out of the electro-energy system”he said, alluding to the increasing blackouts that Cubans are suffering these days.

Pánfilo’s video went viral very quickly. In just two hours, it already has more than 12,000 reactions and a thousand comments, many of them praising the ability of humorist Luis Silva and his character to reflect humorously on the daily problems faced by residents of the island.

