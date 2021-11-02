panic among virologists, because the battle is now even more difficult – Libero Quotidiano





With the advent of the so-called “bad season” it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between flu and Covid symptoms, also because they are often very similar, if not exactly the same. Between fever, runny nose, bone pain, headache, there are many “ambiguous” clues: it could be normal flu or Covid, difficult to establish because the distinctive trait of the virus has been lost with the variants.





That is, the loss of taste or smell, which now occurs less and less: this only complicates the situation and makes it more difficult to recognize Covid without taking a swab. “If you are struggling with a single symptom such as a cold or sore throat, or just a fever – explained the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco – it could be a normal flu symptom. So between Covid and flu it is possible to confuse. In principle, I would say that with only one symptom, namely fever or stuffy nose, it shouldn’t be Covid “.





In short, there is no certainty unless a swab is carried out: “Especially then if it is a question of respiratory symptoms, it is better to think about risk factors – added Pregliasco – if you live with elderly people, with family members at risk or if it is a child who attends school, it is better to swab to know how to behave ”.



