panic (and disgust) between stewardesses and passengers

A bizarre idea that amazed all passengers on Delta 1360 flight from New York to Atalanta. A woman suddenly had the idea of ​​feeding her hairless kitten, Sphynx, from her breast. The cat wrapped in a black blanket after being pulled out of the carrier was placed close to the passenger’s chest despite the animal squirming. Useless the intervention of the stewardess who asked the woman to put the cat in her carrier and who got a nice refusal from the passenger.

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground. Also, civilization had a good run. pic.twitter.com/AjQhIaE80H – Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) November 24, 2021

Usa, the intervention of the flight crew

At that point the flight attendant was forced to ask for help on the ground and the accident was even transferred to the boards of the Atalanta airport: “The passenger in seat 13A breastfeeds his cat and does not want to return it to its container despite the steward’s request“. The story went public when a screen shot of a message broadcast by one of the crew members went viral on social media. Newsweek reports that flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth also spoke about the bizarre incident in a TikTok video shared on November 13. ““This woman had one of those hairless cats wrapped in a blanket, so it looked like a baby. His shirt was up and he was trying to hook the cat, and he didn’t want to put it back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming to save his life! ““. An aviation activist who spoke to another passenger who witnessed the crash posted more details about the crash on Twitter. According to him, the woman continued to try despite the cabin crew asking her to stop breastfeeding her cat. At this time, the station is still awaiting a statement. Under Delta’s pet policy, small cats are allowed on board under certain conditions as long as they stay inside a ventilated carrier that fits under the seat.