Panic attack, the main characteristics to recognize it: in fact it can often be confused with anxiety attack and heart attack, heart attack

Panic attack: many people suffer from it, especially women, about twice as many as men. But how do you recognize a panic attack? The symptomatic in fact is similar to that of two other pathologies, the anxiety attack and the heart attack. Today we learn to recognize them.

Panic attack, different from anxiety attack and heart attack

The heart attack occurs suddenly, without warning. The characteristic that distinguishes it is a severe pain in the chest: often the patient asks only to be freed from it. Many describe the sensation as an obvious oppression that weighs on the chest. This pain will make the patient who is having a heart attack a patient who is immobile, who moves little, because only when standing still does he find a slight peace. The patient who is having a panic attack is sprawled, agitated, often confused. If one thinks of pain, a panicked patient feels fear, but often he does not know why.

In both cases, heart attack and panic attack, there is excessive sweating. In heart attack, such sweats are often cold. The discriminant, however, is blood pressure: although it is high in both cases, a pressure greater than or equal to 150 certainly indicates a heart attack in progress.

As for the comparison with the anxiety attack, it is necessary to know that the anxiety attack is not a medical condition. Often in fact, unlike those who suffer from panic, those who live with anxiety know what are the reasons behind their state. Panic is also a sudden, lightning-fast episode that resolves itself in a couple of minutes. The anxiety attack grows gradually and can last up to several weeks. The symptoms are also not that intense.