panic breaks out, planet Earth in the crosshairs – Libero Quotidiano





This evening January 18 a asteroid of over a kilometer in diameter will pass close to Land whizzing at nearly 20 kilometers per second. The passage of the asteroid identified as (7482) 1994 PC1 it will take place at a distance of great safety, almost two million kilometers, or five times the distance between the Earth and the Moon but will be visible in the sky with small telescopes.





Discovered in 1994 by the Siding Spring Observatory in Australia, the asteroid (7482) 1994 PC1 has been traced in great detail ever since and its trajectory around the Sun is very well known. It is a rocky asteroid with a diameter of over a thousand meters, two and a half times the Empire State building, and for dimensions and minimum distances it can reach from Earth it is included in the list of Potentially Hazardous Asteroid , particularly asteroids dangerous and which are therefore monitored constantly and with particular attention.





The point of closest approach to the planet is set at 22:51 Italian time but it will be visible with small telescopes as early as sunset. For (7482) 1994 PC1 this is not the first close passage to our planet, the calculations on its orbit indicate in fact a transit occurred on January 17, 1933 at just one million kilometers.



