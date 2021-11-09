panic breaks out, what are the risks – Libero Quotidiano





In Spain it ran for supplies. The country has been in a panic over a possible event for days “big blackout” to the point that citizens have stocked up on butane cylinders and camping stoves, torches, lanterns and batteries. It all began in Austria, with the Vienna Minister of Defense Klaudia Tanner, which hinted at a hypothetical risk of a “major blackout” across Europe. A fear fueled by the conspiracy theses that run on social networks and instant messaging apps. These bizarre theories even go so far as to link the possible blackout with the coronavirus pandemic.





The words of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Ecological Transition were of no use. Teresa Ribera he explained, almost without effect, that “we are not faced with any scenario that allows us to think that this could happen”. The reason is obvious: for the Ribera they exist sufficient energy reserves and a “modern, networked, well-functioning” system that Spain is an “energy island” with 95 percent of its own production.





And if on the one hand there are those who want to reassure, this is the case of Red Eléctrica Española (the group that manages the national energy system), on the other there are those who do not exclude unthinkable scenarios. This is the case of the Civil Protection which speaks of “real possibility“of a major blackout and for this he spreads various advice. These include that of keeping a torch, candles, a mobile phone with charger, blankets, first aid kit at hand. Without forgetting canned food.



