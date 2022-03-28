Panic buying in Shanghai due to covid-19 confinement

Compulsive shopping due to confinement in Shanghai 2:30

(CNN) — Scuffles in the produce section, aisles full of panicked shoppers, and empty shelves. Videos posted on social media on Sunday show chaotic scenes in Shanghai after authorities announced that part of the city would go into a large-scale lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The two-phase lockdown, which saw the eastern half of the city shut down at 5 a.m. Monday for four days of mass testing, with the western half to follow on Friday, comes at a time in which Shanghai has become the new epicenter of China’s worst covid-19 outbreak in two years, registering a record 3,500 cases on Sunday.

It is the first time that such strict measures have been applied in this city of 25 million inhabitants, the financial heart of the country and its most cosmopolitan and progressive urban center, as the ruling Communist Party pursues a “zero covid” policy for kill all infections.

Shanghai authorities had previously insisted that the city not go into lockdown, going so far as to investigate people for “fabricating information” that suggested otherwise.

Instead, authorities deployed a “grid” system that shut down housing complexes continuously while residents were tested. But on Sunday the local government went a step further and announced a lockdown from east to west, testing the patience of residents who had already endured smaller-scale lockdowns. Some wondered why the city didn’t take broader action sooner.

“A total lockdown of the city would have saved a lot of time and infections… (including) the psychological trauma of being in a Covid medical facility,” a resident of the eastern district of Pudong surnamed Li told CNN.

The change also dashed hopes that Shanghai’s approach would provide a less disruptive model than China’s “zero Covid” policy, at a time when Beijing has called on local leaders to minimize disruptions to the economy and daily life. .

However, according to Yanzhong Huang, a global health expert at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, doing this while taking responsibility for the spread of the virus under the “zero covid-19” policy is like asking for achieve “contradictory objectives”.

“Ultimately, local government officials have no choice but to take this heavy-handed approach to getting it done under these circumstances,” he said.

panic buying

Chinese authorities released a statement just after 8 p.m. Sunday, assuring residents that local officials would see to it that there were enough supplies for the testing period.

But people panicked anyway, flocking to markets that extended their opening hours to cope with demand.

One social media user on the popular Twitter-like platform Weibo said trying to buy goods was like fighting a “losing battle,” comparing the experience to the turmoil of the 1960s when food was scarce.

Another, whose block of flats was already under localized restrictions when the broader lockdown began, complained that they would not be able to resupply and questioned the government’s ability to provide the city with enough food.

In the past, other Chinese cities have faced problems supporting residents as local authorities grapple with the logistics of lockdowns. In Xi’an late last year, residents went without food as the city went into a strict lockdown, a symptom of the disastrous lack of planning that shocked the country at the time.

Asked about concerns over food shortages during the lockdown, Gu Jun, director of the Shanghai Municipal Commerce Commission, told a news conference on Monday that the city is “strengthening the organization of supply sources “.

quarantined crowds

Although small by international standards, the rising number of cases in Shanghai has put additional pressure on the city’s health system.

Like other cities in China, Shanghai sends everyone who tests positive to hospitals or quarantine centers, not allowing any home quarantine, regardless of the severity of symptoms.

The city has already converted six hospitals, two indoor arenas and an exhibition center into government quarantine centers, according to Shanghai health authorities.

However, as cases rise, concerns have been raised about conditions inside these facilities.

“Hundreds of people live together, in the cold and in poor conditions. Men and women are quarantined together, without any privacy.

We use the public restrooms and we have to manage to find food. Is quarantine really helping us?” read a social media post from a user who claimed to be in an exhibition center converted into a covid-19 center.

Another, who was taken to hospital, said they had a “terrifying night” after receiving the diagnosis, sleeping on the floor in an “airtight room”.

“No one could tell us where or when we would be moved, they just brought more and more people to quarantine together,” the user wrote.

Another user was surprised that this could happen in one of the most advanced cities in the country.

“This is Shanghai’s anti-epidemic policy: lock people up first and then think what to do next. No one has given us medicine, no doctors. Patients are sitting on the ground shaking,” the user wrote. “Is this the Shanghai that people used to trust?”

