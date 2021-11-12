panic in Europe, the indecipherable mutation – Libero Quotidiano

World

panic in Europe, the indecipherable mutation

A new variant of the Coronavirus – “very different from the others” – has been identified a Bannalec, French commune in the Brittany region. The newspaper reports it exclusively Le Télégramme speaking of the small cluster found in the village, with 24 confirmed cases. In all, these are 18 students and six adults who became infected in the school Mona Ozouf, the first recorded on 15 October last.

Two of the school’s 12 classrooms were closed, followed by two more and three more in the following days. Health authorities have identified a new variant “very different” from previous ones, writes the newspaper. The mutation would be so far removed from those already in circulation that it would have been difficult to locate. “This delay was a mistake“, however, declared a Le Télégramme a health authority source referring to the fact that this new mutation was detected too late.

Meanwhile in France we are witnessing a “clear deterioration” of the coronavirus epidemic, as stated by the French government spokesman, Gabriel Attal, during a press conference at the end of the Council of Ministers. “The warning signs are multiplying,” he added. For this the president Emmanuel Macron in a televised speech he announced that France will start thereupon administration of the third dose of Covid vaccine for people aged 50 and over starting from the beginning of December.

