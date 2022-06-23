Panic in flight! These passengers returning from vacation were close to death

While returning from Mallorca, the passengers of a Ryanair flight were close to death. Their plane flew too close to another aircraft, but disaster was narrowly avoided.

Without knowing it, the holidays of these travelers could have ended in tragedy… While they were returning from Majorca, they were close to death just a few meters away. As the British media reports, in fact, theplane they were in narrowly escaped a collision. While he was to reach the city of Manchester, the Boeing swerved a few minutes after taking off just thirty meters from a private jet! According to DailyMailinside the aircraft, the passengers did not realize anything and did not know how close the two planes were to each other.

Normally, commercial aircraft are required to keep a minimum distance from other aircraft: 9.2 kilometers horizontally and 300 meters vertically. However, an initial investigation shows that the Ryanair flight was only 1.8 kilometers horizontally and only 30 meters vertically from the private jet, a distance that could well have been fatal for the passengers of the plane which was flying at 445 kilometers per hour. Air traffic controllers and the plane’s instruments should have alerted the pilots of the private jet on their way, but apparently that was not the case.

An investigation is still ongoing

It was the plane’s crew who spotted the private jet from the cockpit and turned away to avoid a mid-air collision. The Ryanair flight had just taken off from Palma airport in Mallorca and was accelerating rapidly. “The crew of the flight from Palma to Manchester took immediate action after identifying a converging light type aircraft and as a result the aircraft remained well clear and the flight continued to Manchester, explained a spokesperson for the airline. The event is still under investigation and we continue to liaise with the respective competent authorities in support of related processes.”