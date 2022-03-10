Panic on Donald Trump’s plane after failure in one of the engines

US media reported this Wednesday, March 9, that former President Donald Trump’s plane made an emergency landing last Saturday night, after his speech at a donor retreat organized by the Republican National Committee in New Orleans, according to two people familiar with the matter. with the matter, quoted by the newspaper The Washington Post.

According to the version published by the American media, one of the sources reported that the plane was in the air between 20 and 30 minutes before one of the engines failed and the pilot of the private plane decided to turn around and return to the airport. from New Orleans. The plane was headed to Palm Beach, Florida, where Trump resides at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Audio from communications between the pilot and the air traffic control tower revealed that the landing was described as “emergency in nature.”

Once the plane was on the ground, the team sped up and approached a donor and found another plane for the former president. The American media pointed out that Trump finally landed in Palm Beach around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 6.

This is not the first time that the former American president has had a mishap with his private plane. In 2016, when he was touring his country to launch the campaign for the presidential race, the Boeing 757 aircraft, nicknamed Trump Force One, made an emergency landing at the Nashville, Tennessee airport, due to problems with one of its engines.

Before leaving the White House, the former president sat down with National Geographic on January 20 to talk about the two new presidential planes he helped design, and which helped create the documentary: The New Air Force Onewhich premiered on February 15.

The documentary is 44 minutes long, showing Trump aboard the aircraft and talking about his “stronger” design, which he had chosen for two new planes being built.

The recording reveals the former president’s desire to create a more luxurious and modern presidential room, which would include a king-size bed. kinginstead of two double folding beds, a bigger TV and more seats.

During his visit to New Orleans last weekend, Trump delivered a 90-minute speech full of incoherencies and controversial phrases, in which he spoke on a variety of topics before his audience, gathered last Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel, reviewed the web portal Politician.

According to a recording of the speech, the former US president jokingly suggested that the United States “bomb the shit out of Russia” with planes flying the Chinese flag. Another of Trump’s surprising phrases that caused astonishment in the audience was that he called one of his enemies in Congress, Democratic representative Adam Schiff of California, a “watermelon head.” In this same contemptuous tone, he put the icing on the cake by calling another of his critics, attorney George Conway, a “son of a bitch.”

Trump also said he was “looking … very, very strongly” at running for the presidency again in 2024. These statements by Trump were also highlighted by other American media such as Washington Post and CBSNewsfollowing his meeting with major donors to the Republican National Committee.

According to the sources that were present at the meeting, Trump also criticized the management of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), after the United States and the other allied countries decided not to send troops to help Ukraine directly. , although they have provided military equipment, economic support and humanitarian aid.