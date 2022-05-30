Panic on the set where Halle Berry was filming

EFE Latam Videos

The small Honduran town of Santa Lucía recovers its Flower Festival

Tegucigalpa, May 28 (EFE).- Nine kilometers from Tegucigalpa is the picturesque municipality of Santa Lucía, one of the most visited in Honduras due to the many attractions it offers tourists, including the flowers grown by its inhabitants. . Due to the covid-19 pandemic, which began to spread in March 2020 in Honduras, Santa Lucía had put a stop to the Festival of Flowers, which resumed on May 20 in Plaza La Laguna. The closing is scheduled for this Sunday with the sale of flowers in the historic center of the town and a cultural evening with folk dances and live music in the old Municipal Council, from which Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, is partially visible. Santa Lucía has two fairs a year, the first in January in honor of the Black Christ and the second for the flower festival, Paulo Rivas explains to Efe, while showing a beautiful garden in his house, which he carefully preserves with his wife. , Dulce, and her daughter Mariela, and in which some 35 varieties of anthuriums stand out. Rivas showed Efe anthurium flowers in yellow, orange, white, dark brown, very similar to chocolate, purple, red, pink and green, each in different shades, standing out among others an intense red also known as the “tail pig”, by the shape of its spadix. SALE OF FLOWERS ATTRACTS THOUSANDS OF TOURISTS Among other reasons, many national and foreign tourists visit Saint Lucia for its pleasant climate, the flowers that adorn the gardens of their houses and the areas where they are grown. Glenda Ordóñez, one of the flower vendors in Santa Lucía, thanked the tourists for visiting her town and invited them to continue shopping because this is a source of work for the community. The multiple varieties of flowers that adorn Santa Lucía also attract many species of birds, among which the hummingbird stands out, one of which, a few months ago, made a nest in a hanging pot in one of the corners of the house of Paulo Rivas and his family. The nest became another attraction in the house, which may not be repeated. Thus they witnessed how the mother frequently came to the nest to feed her two chicks, until they saw them take flight when it was time to go out to look for the nectar of the flowers to feed on. The Santa Lucía Flower Festival has included the election of the children’s queen, a “Venetian night” in an artificial lagoon in La Laguna square, sale of flowers, string music, Zumba classes and a reforestation day in the buffer zone of La Tigra National Park, one of the main sources of water for Tegucigalpa and neighboring towns. Cultural nights, artistic clubs, an ecological concert, a tour of the flower-producing areas, a parade of floats decorated with flowers and another equestrian, a carnival at the end of the festival and a light show are added this Saturday. Officially, the festival will end on Sunday with the sale of flowers in the historic center of Santa Lucía, the presentation of folk groups and music. Santa Lucía, also known as “Rincón de Flores”, has a colonial style, with white houses, iron balconies and stone streets, without missing a garden in each house, no matter how small. Roses, geraniums, carnations, lilies, anthuriums, various species of cacti, daisies, chrysanthemums, orchids and many others adorn the atmosphere of Santa Lucia, where tourists can also enjoy cafes, bars, restaurants, popular food stalls, sweets and fruits. (c) EFE Agency