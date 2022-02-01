“Panic, you risk blocking everything”

If with the approval of the Budget Law, at the end of 2021, the rules for building bonuses finally seemed defined, a few days ago another piece of news came for construction companies and for those citizens who have started or are about to start a restructuring. On January 27th it was published in the Official Gazette and therefore is already validthe ‘Sostegni ter’ decree which introduced new constraints for superbonus, eco-bonuses, renovation bonuses, seismabonus and facade bonuses.

Particularly now the credit transfer is possible only once. This could result on the one hand the blocking of construction sites started or the cancellation of planned interventionson the other hand, a new increase in costs for companies and referral costs for clients.

“There is a lot of excitement and a lot of excitement. Many citizens are pondering whether or not to start with the renovations. This a climate of total uncertainty is creating panic among companies and customers”The president of Acem Molise, Corrado Di Niro, commented to Primonumero.it.

But what does the Decree provide and what does it mean that the credit can be assigned only once? THEThe Sostegni ter decree modifies the rules regarding the discount on the invoice and the assignment of credit to obtain tax deductions. With the new rules there are two substantial changes: the beneficiary of the deduction will be able to assign credit to other subjects, for example to the bank or to the post office, but they will not be able to sell it in turn. Furthermore the suppliers who practice it discount on invoice they will still be able recover the discount in the form of a tax credit transferring it only once to other subjects, therefore banks or financial intermediaries who, however, will not be able to transfer it in turn. Contracts concluded in violation of these rules will be considered null and void.

As mentioned, the decree is already in force, but there’s still a week left with the old rules. In fact the credits that al February 7, 2022 have already been sold, they can be sold another time.

“The consequences will be two – explains Corrado Di Niro – The cost of the credit transfer of companies will increase and credit institutions will no longer be able to sell that credit on the market”. With the result of higher costs for both businesses and individuals “.

For this reason, Acem-Ance Molise, the building association, sent “a note full of concerns signed by the President Corrado Di Niro to the President of the National Reed Gabriele Buia to externalize the very serious situation that is emerging in the Superbonus matter and which risks annihilating the measure due to the government’s rambling modus operandi ”.

The building association already in the past had criticized the government for its constant second thoughts on the duration of the bonuses, the time limits for restructuring interventions and the restrictions imposed. Everything seemed to have been overcome after the approval of the budget and now this nasty surprise. Now talk about “latest gift from the Government“. For its part, the Executive explained the provision with the desire to avoid fraud, as also demonstrated by the vast operation of the Guardia di Finanza called ‘Free Credit ‘ which has touched half of Italy, but not Molise, with 12 arrests and 35 precautionary measures for an alleged € 400 million scam.

“The companies – according to the Acem-Ance Molise complaint – with the limitation of the transfer of bonuses, they are finding themselves without liquidityas the lenders already have the sale transactions were frozen while waiting to understand the definitive drafting of the new provisions with clear and real risk of losing, bankruptcy and thousands of disputes “.

“We wrote to Ance Nazionale to strengthen its tireless action and to spur an immediate and even more vehement and irrepressible reaction against the Government, because now everything is blocked and there is a risk of total paralysis of the sector”Declares the Chairman Corrado Di Niro.

The hope is linked to a possible parliamentary modification of the Decree, so much so that a amendment to remove constraints. But uncertainty certainly doesn’t help.

As of last December 31st, only for the 110% Superbonus, 537 construction sites had been started in Molisea figure certainly increased in the first month of 2022, also because for tax breaks it is necessary to conclude at least the 30% of the works by June 30th. But with this new drawback, more than a few construction sites are at risk.