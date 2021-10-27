Paninaro trend with the most beautiful men’s down jackets of now

“GIRLS, BOYS, ARTS, pleasure, food, cars … Armani AA Armani, Versace …”. It took two Englishmen to synthesize a youth phenomenon that marked an era in Italy, that of the paninari. The “two” are Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe, or the Pet Shop Boys, algid and sophisticated musicians but with a taste for ultra pop melodies that exploded in 1985 thanks to the single West End Girls, at the time sold in one and a half million copies.

The following year they arrive in Milan to promote the album and meet young people in the streets of the city from the exaggerated tan, hair short in front and longer at the neck, and a wardrobe made of strong colored jackets and duvets (Moncler mandatory in the pre-Remo Ruffini era). And then a lumberjack check but also tender patterns on pastel colors (the Best Company sweatshirts), high-waisted jeans (cult those of the newborn Emporio Armani and Coveri) held by the El Charro belts with the eye-catching buckle, bright stockings (Burlington) and one of the symbols par excellence: the Timberlands in the summer sailing version, or winter with the sole tank or in the high model, a boot. The two musicians are so impressed by that narcissistic youth to write a piece, Paninaro in fact, published in a limited edition of five thousand copies as side B of the then hit Suburbia.

Not only that, they even decide to shoot a video, where the protagonists are just them, the “roosters” and the “squinzie” (in jargon: the boys and girls) who hang out in the sandwich shops around Piazza San Babila. Click on YouTube to believe. The images of the clip transport us back in time, emerging, in the video with Chris Lowe, from the subway and then run around downtown aboard a Vespa, the non plus ultra for those guys, like the Zündapp. Those frames shot with a studied rudimentary look, become an excellent reference for those who did not even exist in those years, yet want to reinterpret the mood, thanks to the latest seasonal trends.

The question, however, is: why revive in 2021 an aesthetic that is in many ways light years away from contemporary values ​​of inclusiveness and diversity? How to reconcile the anti-consumerism drive of Generation Z, as opposed to the paninara obsession for designer clothes, preferably expensive, so as to flaunt their social status in the eyes of the world? In a 2011 article on The print, Roberto D’Agostino described the hint of the Eighties of which the paninari were more than ever children: «Goodbye crusader shield, hammer and sickle in the attic, welcome to the Eighties. […] Thanks to the disappointment of the social and ideological battles, which ended in the murder of Aldo Moro, a new cycle begins, that of individual happiness, of personal affirmation. […] From leftism to narcissism, from us to ego ».

Today, rightly so, the media insist on trying to represent as much as possible society in its many facets. We live in an autumn apparently a harbinger of hope and in which the Prime Minister Mario Draghi reiterates that the recovery must concern everyone. In short, now that the world (or at least its most enlightened part) marries ideals of sharing, commitment and depth, from where we get the desire to put on a fluorescent yellow duvet or a salmon-colored sweater, worthy of the best “cucadores” of the time?



«I was 20 when I joined the editorial office of Paninaro, a comic series conceived by Renzo Barbieri and published between 1986 and 1989 by Edifumetto, which at the height of its success came to sell 140 thousand copies “ remembers Paola Ventimiglia, fashion editor and brand consultant. «I was paninara because I liked the image, not because I married the snobbish and quarrelsome attitudes of certain characters. As happens to kids of all ages, wearing that kind of uniform gave me a sense of belonging, made me feel more confident about myself, but above all it conveyed a feeling of freedom ». Bright colors, reassuring patterns between the classic check and that hint of American Dream of the pattern typical of bandanas, better if combined with contrast.

Shell-jackets that reassure. And then robust doses of denim, in itself a symbol of democratization of style. If you separate the look from the free-range arrogance with which it was worn at the time, it remains a vital, positive image, cared for without being formal that in truth goes well with the current desire for rebirth. An example is the collection of Dsquared2: Dean and Dan Caten have always been masters in interpreting le with style young vibes and with their seasonal sheepskin they wink at the Schott or the Avirex worn by Tom Cruise in Top Gun (film loved by paninari released in 1986). And then, it is impossible to overlook Moncler’s reinterpretation of the down jacket-vest, with a more slender fit but available today as then in a shiny emerald green nylon, to combine with a new pair of Emporio Armani jeans.

Who knows if Chitose Abe, the Japanese creative at the helm of Sacai, knows that her iconic MA1 bomber would make the heart of any sandwich shop catapulted forward by the time machine. Surely the guy in question would rush to buy the latest version Rain Camo Reflective of another must-have of the time, the jacket Stone Island. And it would top it all off with a nice pair of Ray-Ban on the nose.

