Panini Comics Italia, all the news for 2022

Today, October 30, in the course of Lucca Comics & Games 2021, Panini Comics Italia will present, starting from 13.30, live on its channels Facebook, Twitch And Youtube, the new announcements regarding the upcoming releases for 2022.

We from Tom’s Hardware Italy Pop Culture we will follow the event live, reporting all the news announced during the conference, so that we can provide you with a complete recap of the entire event.

During the live streaming the following were announced:

Spawn, raise with Spawn Universe – February 2022

Redemption, post apocalyptic western – February 2022

The Department of Truth, series based on conspiracy – February 2022

Geiger, struggle for survival in a post-nuclear world – May 2022

The Scumbag, adventures of a toxic antihero who acquires superpowers – February 2022

Red Fork, cartoon winking at Stranger Things and to issues related to drug use – February 2022

Laila Starr, story of a girl struggling with her repeated death and divine influence.

Enigma, definitive re-edition of a classic from the 90s.

Proctor Valley Road, a sort of teen horror set in the 70s.

Our Encounters with Evil, horror of Mike Mignola – April 2022

New volume of The Mouse Guard

Did You hear what Eddie Gein done? graphic novel thriller about a serial killer from the 1940s

Lady Killer, deluxe edition

BRZRKR, story of a berserker warrior born from an idea of Keanu Reeves

Loon, a new dark / comic fantasy subject conceived and created by Giulia Zucca – one volume in April and one at the end of 2022

Assassin’s Creed, first novel on the well-known videogame franchise – November 2022

Horizon Zero Dawn, comics and artbook – January 2022

Life is Strange, comic books

Star Wars War of the Bounty Hunters, 34 chapter series – March 2022

Star Wars The Monster of Temple Peak, graphic novel of the series High Republic – July 2022

Star Wars Darth Vader in format Omnibus

Star Wars Doctor Aphra in format Omnibus – October 2022

Star Wars Out of Shadows, novel by High Republic – February 2022

Star Wars The Fallen Star, novel by High Republic – May 2022

Star Wars Mission to Disaster, novel by High Republic – June 2022

Star Wars Thrawn And Thrawn Alliances, novel reprints – April 2022

Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy, novel – March 2022

Star Wars From a certain point of view, the Empire Strikes Back collection of stories and short stories – May 2022

Noir Burlesque, noir set in the 1950s with a cinematic cut – April 2022

The Scorpio, two volumes deluxe

The Terrible Pope

The Extraordinary Journey steampunk saga in three volumes

Totò Don Quixote, from Fabio Celoni