Panini Comics presents Cruella – Black, White and Red, a collectible manga with all the unpublished background of a character that has become iconic. Genius and recklessness, fashion, London life. These are the ingredients of the comic that will take readers to the streets of the English capital of the 70s. The goal is to tell some of the episodes of the life of the protagonist of Cruella, the famous Disney film starring Emma Stone. The manga is available for purchase from 20 January at newsstands, in bookstores and on the official Panini Comics website. Below you can see it cover:

Cruella – Black, White and Red (Panini Comics)

Masterfully written and drawn by Hachi Ishie, Cruella – Black, White and Red reveals the true dream of Estella Miller. This is the name of Cruella (Cruella in the original Italian adaptation). In the recent Disney film and in this unmissable comic – we remember – the character has her original name, Cruella. “Cruella” remained only in the title. Returning to her dream, what is it? Emerging as fashion designer.

Although everything seems to be rowing against her, Estella has all those characteristics that really need to break through. We are talking about talent, arrogance and unrivaled cheekiness. She will have to be able to pull them out to make it and fulfill her ambitions of hers. All while she plays the thief along with her friends Horace and Jasper along the streets of London; that is before she takes over the infamous diva Cruella, ready to stop anyone who stands in her way. Inside her, in fact, there is a dark, brilliant and creative side ready to emerge and overwhelm everything …

Cruella – Black, White and Red (Panini Comics) is therefore an unmissable manga; a real prequel to the film that will allow all readers to discover many new shades of one of the most famous villains in the history of cinema.

The author

Hachi Ishie is a manga artist of Japanese descent known for her original Rojiura Brothers series. Cruella – Nero, Bianco e Rosso is her first publication, originally made for the United States.