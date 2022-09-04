Panorama. 25 years after her death, everyone loves Lady Di

In the film spencerChilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín recreates – from fiction – the three days of December 1991 in which the British royal family celebrated Christmas at the country residence of Sandringham House, in Norfolk.

The first scenes show a Princess Diana (Kristen Stewart) overwhelmed, terribly sad and, suddenly, a little scared: she is in her car, alone, driving in the direction of the mansion where the Christmas celebrations will take place, and she has just realized which is completely lost. She spots a modest tavern on the road, stops walking, enters. Her friends look at her, they look at her again, they can’t believe her own eyes. “Diana!” exclaims the owner of the place as she approaches with a singular mixture of respect, surprise and affection. The Princess of Wales, at the height of her celebrity and in the depths of her emotional crisis, without a personal guard, vulnerable and close, responds with a whisper: “Where am I?”

Larraín’s film focuses precisely on the days of profound trauma that would prompt Lady Di to divorce Prince Carlos and distance herself from a royalty that, for a personality like hers, was more of a prison than a dream.

Almost a pop emblem, Lady Spencer’s charm was nourished by her fragility, aesthetic delicacy and a particular combination of shyness and warm gestures. Something happened there, a chemistry impossible to decipher, like every time someone captures the feeling of the crowds, transcends it and enters the open territory of myths.

“Everyone loves you,” a member of the court tells him in another scene of the film. And that’s the point: except for her in-laws, everyone adored the princess, Larraín tells us. And they continue to adore her today, as evidenced by the displays of affection that, 25 years after her death, took place this week in London and Paris.

