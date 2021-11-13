Panorama Inquiry: “Pif is dealing with Inter. We go beyond silences and there is a certainty “

Despite Amanda’s statements Staveley , CEO of the Pcp Capital Partners fund, the rumors about an alleged interest from PIF, the Saudi fund that has recently bought Newcastle, towards Inter have not subsided. “Saudi Arabia wants Inter Milan (to challenge Qatar), but Suning wants a billion“This is the title of a Panorama investigation that seeks to shed light on a negotiation that is currently only on social media.

“A challenge between economic giants but also between Arab countries. Dubai, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Milan, with, of course, Nanjing in the background. These are the places where the negotiation for the (possible) sale of theInter from Suning to the Arabs, to the sovereign fund Pif (Private Investment Fund). A negotiation born of certain certainties and that goes beyond the silences or denials of the case. The certainties. The Chinese have to sell. Behind the word “must” is not a personal or private will of the Zhang family, but a political decision“.