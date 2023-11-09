Panorama: Movies on Prime Video for this weekend

For this weekend, we recommend movies on Prime Video.

Requiem for a Dream

Summary: Harry (Jared Leto) and his mother (Ellen Burstyn) have very different dreams: She is permanently on a diet and is waiting for the day when she can participate in her favorite television game show; Harry and his girlfriend Marion (Jennifer Connelly) have ambitions to become rich by selling drugs and use the profits to open their own business, but they never have enough money to do so. Despite everything, Harry and Marion never give up and will do the unthinkable to get the life they want. (Filmfinity)

they will not grow old

Summary: “They Shall Not Grow Old” pays tribute to the soldiers who fought in World War I on the occasion of the centenary of the end of World War I in 1918. Using recreated and colorized original footage, actual testimony, and previously unreleased material, director Peter Jackson explores the mental and spiritual consequences caused by the conflict, as well as the dire consequences it left behind over a generation due to the sheer number of victims. Also reflects. The title is a quote from the poet Laurence Binyon, written early in the war under the title “To the Fallen”. (Filmfinity)

Doubt

Summary: Keller Dover faces her worst nightmare: Anna, her six-year-old daughter, has disappeared along with her friend Joey and, as time passes, panic takes over. Frustrated, he decides to handle the matter himself. But how far is he willing to go to locate his daughter?

unexpected miracle

Summary: Set in the middle of the Depression in the Southern United States. Paul Edgecombe is a prison officer in charge of security of the “Green Mile”, a corridor that separates the cells of prisoners sentenced to the electric chair. John Coffey, a hulking black man accused of brutally murdering two nine-year-old sisters, awaits imminent execution. Behind a naive and childish personality, Coffey hides an amazing supernatural gift. (Filmfinity)

on the front page

Summary: In 2002, a small team of investigative journalists from the Boston Globe exposed decades of pedophile scandals perpetrated by priests in the state of Massachusetts. The publication of these events, which the Archdiocese of Boston tried to conceal, shook the Catholic Church as an institution. (Filmfinity)

los angeles naked

Summary: 1950s. Three Los Angeles police officers find themselves involved in a criminal conspiracy that exposes the department’s dirty laundry. To recover the lost reputation, three different agents, the flamboyant Bud White (Russell Crowe), the formal Ed Exley (Guy Pearce) and the ambitious Jack Vincennes (Kevin Spacey) take up the investigation of the case. (Filmfinity)

Bourne: Ultimatum

Summary: The third installment of the adventures of Agent Jason Bourne, who continues to investigate who he is and what is really behind the secret CIA program called Treadstone. A British reporter from “The Guardian” gave him a new start by naming him Blackbriar. Bourne will find him in London trying to piece together the last pieces of the past he is still trying to recover. (Filmfinity)

always with you

Summary: Parker Wilson, a university professor who teaches music, one day picks up a dog of Japanese Akita origin, which he finds abandoned at a station. Since no one claims it, he takes it home. Then Parker discovers the loving bond that can unite a person and an animal. Remake of the Japanese film “Hachiko Monogatari” (1987) directed by Seijiro Koyama and based on the true story of a dog who was so loyal to his master that he went to wait for him at the station every day. Presently a bronze statue is installed in his honor at that station. (Filmfinity)

