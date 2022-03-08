Panorama of Jorge Carrascal at CSKA Moscow: he would return to River Plate after FIFA announcement | Colombians Abroad

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to bring negative consequences for the sport of both countries. FIFA announced on Monday a series of temporary regulations that seek to facilitate the departure of foreign soccer players and coaches who play in both leagues. This is how an exceptional measure appeared in which The contracts with their respective clubs are suspended until June 30, so that they can go free to sign in other leagues during the first half of 2022.

FIFA’s decision involves several Colombian soccer players, including Jorge Carrascal, who recently joined Russian soccer. He did not spend a month with CSKA Moscow when the conflict between the two countries broke out.

And precisely the ’10’ is one of the most affected by the situation between Russia and Ukraine. The dream of him in Europe fades and everything seems to indicate that he is ready to return to South America. In River Plate they are waiting for him and this week he would join.

His signing took place on the closing of the market, after reaching an agreement with the millionaire club. Faced with the possibility of returning to Europe to add minutes and gain confidence, the Colombian did not hesitate to say yes. In River he had been criticized and wanted new airs; This is how he signed until the end of the 2021/22 season on loan, he contemplated a mandatory purchase if he played 50% of the games. Nothing went as expected.

With the war situation that arises after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the midfielder from Cartagena barely managed to play two games. In such a way that the negotiation between clubs would be without effect and the Colombian would return to his club, River Plate. As soon as the FIFA announcement became known on social networks, the flirtations began on the part of fans of different teams, including Millonarios (where Carrascal made minor divisions) and Deportes Tolima.

FIFA explained on Monday that players who leave these leagues can be registered by any league in the world before April 7. “Clubs have the right to register a maximum of two players who have benefited from the exception.”