Panorama of the playoffs and Liguilla of the Closing 2022

We present the teams classified to the Quarterfinals and the clashes for reclassification at the moment

The Day 15 of the Clausura 2022 of the MX League is one game away and the picture has cleared up for the Blue Cross if he is able to beat Gallos Blancos this Thursday. America Y Chivas are still on the rise and, so far, the big four are still dreaming of securing at least one place in the playoff when there are two days left to finish the regular phase.

The movement in the general table is the order of the day and, with the results of Wednesday, it was not the exception. Americawith his victory against León, climbed positions again and, after the defeat of Cougars against Atlético de San Luis, the Águilas, as sixth place in the Clausura 2022, would receive the university students in one of the duels of the playoff.

Likewise, after Ricardo Cadena’s second victory as interim coach of Chivasthe Flock rose to eighth place and, at the moment, nobody moves them from that position, which would allow them to receive at home another of the duels of playoff which, until now, would be against Necaxa.

The victory of America and the defeat of Pumas set the stage for the capital’s classic in playoff ESPN

The best panorama so far has it Blue Cross. La Maquina and Gallos are the only ones who have pending their matchday 15 duel and, in the event that La Noria prevail, they would climb to fourth place after the tie staged by Rayados and Atlas on Wednesday night. In the event that Juan Reynoso’s team draws, then they would continue in seventh place, below América, and with a playoff duel against Atlético de San Luis.

The last commitment of the reclassification phase would be staged by Atlas, current monarch of the MX Leagueagainst León at the Jalisco Stadium, repeating the final of the Apertura 2021.

Until now, only Tigres, Pachuca and Puebla have secured their place in the next phase of the Mexican tournament, a situation that leaves the competition open for the rest of the teams with two days to go for most.

Inquiry here all the news and results of Liga MX.

Pachuca is the new leader of the tournament by beating Puebla 1-0, which combined with Tigres’ 2-0 loss to Necaxa, the Tuzos took a three-point lead over the felines.

The platoon of teams fighting to reach the final phase of the MX League It is made up of 13 clubs, from Atlas, position five in the general table, to Querétaro, place 17 in the Mexican tournament. FC Juárez obtained an agonizing victory against Toluca and although it reached 11 units, Chivas’ triumph eliminated the Bravos.

Cruz Azul, América, Pumas and Chivas are in a playoff position, although La Maquina is the closest team to avoiding reclassification, because it has two points less than Rayados, fourth place in the championship and, at the moment, has one less game .

Matchday 15

Pachuca 1-0 Puebla

Necaxa 2-0 Tigers

Chivas 2-1 Tijuana

Mazatlan 1-0 Santos

Toluca 0-1 Juarez

Atletico San Luis 2-0 Pumas

America 2-0 Leon

Monterey 0-0 Atlas

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul

Qualified teams at the moment

1. Pachuca*

2. Tigers*

3. Puebla

4. Monterey

Note: Tigres and Pachuca already have their qualification assured.

Repechage at the moment

(5) Atlas vs. Lion (12)

(6) Blue Cross vs. America (11)

(7) Chivas vs. Cougars (10)

(8) Necaxa vs. Athletic of San Luis (9)