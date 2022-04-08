Panorama – Renewables + Storage: energy independence, at our fingertips

schneider electric Y Activate Energy have pooled their experience and created the first microgrid in a Spanish factory, specifically in the Schneider plant in Puente la Reina (Navarra). The microgrid combines the production of renewables, battery storage and five recharging points for electric vehicles. Javier Avendanomanager of Acciona Energy, gives us the keys.

The Basque wind industry It covers all the activities of the value chain of this sector, from the first phases of carrying out studies, design and planning to the operation of the parks, passing through the construction and installation phase, with all its associated activities. We have spoken with Inigo Ansoladirector general of the Basque Energy Entity (EVE), and with Iago Torre-Encisotechnical director of the Biscay Marine Energy Platform (BiMEP), to learn more.

On April 1, 2012, there were just over 4,000 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power in Spain. Today there are 15,534, almost four times as many. It is the technology that has grown the most in Spain in these ten years, ten years of solar revolution and UNEF. Because the Spanish Photovoltaic Union saw the light precisely in the spring of 2012. We interviewed Jose Donosoits CEO.

Also The smarter E Europe 2022 it arrives at the right time. Storage and photovoltaics are in full swing while electromobility and charging infrastructure advance. With the war in Ukraine engulfing everything, policy frameworks are changing and new players, products and business models are conquering the market. Everything will be discussed in Munich (Germany) from May 11 to 13.

The synergies between Bornay and Salicru have made it possible to launch inverters on the market with first-rate features demanded by the market. So are the equinox 2 and Equinox 2 hybrid from Salicru.

We interviewed Jordi Padrosmanaging director of Chint Energy in Spain. And the headline is eloquent: “In the last 40 years, more than a million swimming pools have been built in Spain. In the next 10 years, more than a million photovoltaic installations will be built”

The CIC energiGUNElocated in Vitoria-Gasteiz, is a laboratory of the storage. His team, made up of 160 researchers, is working in three areas: storage, thermal solutions and green hydrogen. Specialized in R&D stages, they are pioneers in solid-state batteries for including this line of work from the beginning of the center’s activity. Nuria Gisbertits director, explains to us what they are doing.

The German sonnen wants to lead the solar energy storage in Spain with its intelligent accumulation system sonnenBatterie, which has already broken a few records in our country. That’s how it works.

We have interviewed Gonzalo Martingeneral secretary of Protermosolar. That considers that “an auction of solar thermal power one day is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow”.

In 2021, the most expensive year in history of electricity in Spain, water, that is, energy hydraulics, marked the price of almost 60% of the hours (gas combined cycles, 14.3%). Brainstorm on this key technology for energy storage.

The electric mobility get moving. But its implementation must be accelerated. The Executive has approved aid for electric vehicles with a budget of close to three billion, and the regulation of the provision of public access energy recharging services for, among other objectives, drawing up an official map of recharging points. He talks to us about all of them Arturo Perez de LuciaCEO of Aedive.

Population growth and global warming have caused freshwater resources to decrease by more than 20% in the last two decades. One of the solutions to this crisis is the use of technologies to desalinate water from seas and oceans. Experts of the Ciemat They explain to us how desalinate seawater with renewables.

Germany built 6,000 power stations biogas in nine years (almost three a day). France has commissioned more than 200 biomethane plants in 18 months. And the European Union wants to multiply by twelve the production of this biogas between now and 2030. biomethane signed in 2021 the best year in its entire history. But the situation of the war in Ukraine could accelerate everything. We interviewed Harmen Dekkerexecutive president of the European Biogas Association.

• Download the free PDF

• All issues published

• Subscribe