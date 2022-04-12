Panorama – Renewables take the world by storm

In 2021, the world has added facilities worth 257 gigawatts of power to its renewable generation park, with which the global renewable generation capacity at the end of the year has remained at 3,064 gigabytes (GW), which represents a growth of that park of more than nine points (+9.1%). We are not facing the best year in the history of the sector, but almost. Only the year 2020 presents better credentials (that year more than 260 gigabytes of new renewable power were installed). Solar photovoltaic (PV) technology has been the most thriving in 2021. Up to 133 gigabytes of new photovoltaic solar power have grown under the Sun around the world (+19%). The strength of the Vincentian Family has manifested itself in all corners of the world, but Asia has been the most dynamic continent. There, photovoltaic energy has added 76 GW to its generation park, one less than in 2020. China has been the first PV power on the planet for yet another year, with 53 gigabytes of new power. India, with 10.3; Japan, with 4.4; and South Korea, with almost 3.6 GW, are the next three nations in the ranking. Beyond Asia, the United States of America, with 19.6 gigabytes of new PV power; Brazil, with 5.2; and Germany, with 4.7, lead the Rest of the World classification. They are followed by the Netherlands and Spain, with more than three gigabytes each.

Francesco La Camera, CEO of Irena: “This continued progress is further proof of the resilience of renewable energy. Their strong performance last year provides new opportunities for countries to harness the multiple socio-economic benefits of renewables. However, while the global trend is encouraging, the new edition of our Global Energy Transition Outlook report shows that the energy transition is far from the levels needed to avoid the serious consequences of climate change. The energy crisis we are experiencing today is further evidence that the world can no longer rely on fossil fuels to meet its energy demand. The money spent on fossil fuel-based power plants generates fruitless results for the survival of nations and the planet. Renewable energy must become the norm throughout the world. We must promote the political will to accelerate the 1.5°C route”

Wind technology has been the second most worked on in 2021, a course during which up to 93 gigawatts of new power have been added to the global wind farm, considerably less, in any case, than those added the previous year: 110 gigawatts in 2020, according to Irena’s stats. China is once again at the top of the international ranking. The Asian colossus has added no more and no less than 46.9 gigabytes of new power to its national wind farm in 2021, that is, practically the same as the rest of the world. The United States is second in line, with +14 GW. In third place is a group of countries (eleven, in total) that have increased their respective boxes by more than one gigabyte each (Spain is not among them, since it has added only 842.6 megawatts to its national wind farm in 2021 , according to the Wind Business Association. Offshore wind technology continues to constitute a very small part of the global wind energy pie, but it continues to grow: last year it accounted for 7% of the total. The global wind farm has grown by thirteen points in 2021.

Wind and photovoltaic together add up to 88% of the new renewable power installed in 2021.

Hydraulics continue to grow healthily, according to the 2021 Balance just published by the Agency: +2%. During the twelve months of 2021, several large projects that had been postponed as a result of Covid have been connected. China has added 14.6 GW of hydro power to its national park, followed by Canada with 1.3.

The capacity in bioenergy has grown in 2021 more than in 2020: +10.3 GW, last year, compared to 9.1 the previous year (in total, on a global scale, the bio generating park has grown by 8%) . China leads the table again, with 6.2 new GW. North America is the only other region in which the sector has registered significant activity, and is in second position, with 1.3.

Geothermal presents very good numbers in 2021, which has registered what Irena describes as “extraordinary growth, with 1.6 gigawatts added”. 1.3 bear the stamp of the United States. Beyond, Indonesia stands out, with 146 megawatts of new geothermal power; Turkey, with 63; Italy, with 30; and Mexico, with 25.

As for off-grid electricity, capacity increased by 466 MW in 2021 (+4%) to 11.2 GW, according to Irena.

Asia has signed up for 60% of all the new power installed in 2021. The great continent has added 154.7 gigawatts to its renewable generation park, reaching 1,460 gigawatts of power (almost half, 48%, of the total world). A good part of this formidable increase has taken place specifically in China, where 121 gigawatts of new power have been installed. Europe has recorded 39 gigabytes (+6.4%) and North America, 38 (+9.0%), with a notable acceleration in the United States (+32 GW). Africa has continued to grow steadily (+2.1 GW; +3.9%), although a little less than in 2020. So have Central America and the Caribbean: +3.3%. However – they point out from Irena -, despite registering constant growth, the rate in both regions is “well below the world average, which points to the need to strengthen international cooperation to optimize electricity markets and allocate massive investment to these regions”. The Australian renewable generation park has grown by more than five points: +5.2%.

Thus, renewable technologies have accounted for 81% of all new power installed in the year (compared to 79% in 2020). And, thus, renewable power (over the total global generation power) has grown from 36.6% registered in 2020 to 38.3 in 2021. In total, at the end of 2021 there was renewable power on the planet by value of 3,064 gigawatts. The most “powerful” renewable sources are hydroelectric, with 1,230 gigawatts; photovoltaic, with 849 gigabytes; and wind power, with 825 GW. Next would be bioenergy, with 143 gigawatts; geothermal, with 16 gigabytes; and marine energies, with 524 megawatts. All the data referred to here comes from Renewable Capacity Statistics 2022the balance that the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) has just published for the 2021 financial year.