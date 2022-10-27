Pansexual: which celebrities have identified with this orientation? | Lifestyle

Ana Caroline

These celebrities came out of the closet identifying within the LGBTIQ+ community.

Year after year, and thanks to the greater exposure and openness regarding sexual diversity, more and more celebrities are allowing themselves to speak openly about their orientations, some of them coming out of the closet within the spectrum that includes the LGBTIQ+ community.

One of the most commented sexual orientations, at least in the last couple of years, has been that of pansexuality, and although for many the term is still confusing, and others consider it a different way of calling bisexuality, the The reality is that pansexual representation is increasing, especially in the media through celebrities who identify with this preference.

Inside of the Glossary of Sexual Diversity, Gender and Sexual Characteristics, shared by CONAPRED, those who identify as pansexual assure that they have the capacity to maintain intimate and/or sexual relationships with any person they are attracted to without distinguishing between gender or sex. Pansexuality is a sexual orientation identified by those who are not only attracted to men and women, but can be physically, emotionally or mentally attracted to anyone regardless of their sex, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or roles. sexual.

Unlike a bisexual person, someone who identifies as pansexual may be attracted to a cisgender man, intersex man, transgender man, transgender person, transgender woman, intersex woman, or cisgender woman; these are some celebrities who define themselves as pansexual.

