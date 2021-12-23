“Pantani the greatest. In my day you didn’t win without doping. Nibali don’t exaggerate ”- OA Sport

Danilo Di Luca was born in Spoltore (PE) on 2 January 1976, professional from 1999 to 2013 with to his credit – among others – a Giro d’Italia, that of 2007, a Freccia Vallone, an Amstel Gold Race, the Liegi and the Giro di Lombardia. Then the problems with doping in 2009 before and in 2013 after, resulting in a painful disqualification for life. We reached him by phone and we found a serene and happy Danilo, who was able to reinvent himself and is so happy.

Danilo, how are you?

“Everything is fine thank you.”

How is your business as an entrepreneur with the bike shop going?

“Let’s say well, I have the shop but I am a real bike manufacturer with my surname. Lately I have been very busy with the electric, in fact in the summer a totally Made in Italy electric city bike will be released. “

What is the flagship of your business? Do you receive many orders from abroad? The website is very cutting edge …

“The entirely Italian design and production. I mainly sell abroad and I have a fairly complete range of bikes. “

Do you miss cycling?

“Honestly no. I have been busy with my business for a few years now and I like it a lot. I was able to find a job after cycling that gives me the same pleasure as when I used to ride a bike. ”

Do you follow today’s cycling?

“I follow him a little but not a lot. I follow the most important races. “

Is there a runner you like more than others?

“Until a few years ago it was Peter Sagan. Today for the results surely Tadej Pogacar is the one who makes the difference compared to all the others and Julian Alaphilippe for the way he wins. “

You always learn from mistakes. What did you understand?

“Many things. I made many mistakes and with age you understand above all that certain things could have been avoided. Unfortunately when you are young you have a different head. “

How did you feel when you were found positive for the second time resulting in a lifetime ban?

“It was worse the first time because it all happened overnight and I was in the thick of my business. The second time, however, I was at the end of my career, it’s never nice, that’s clear, but I knew it was over. Another life was opening up before me. “

In your book “Beasts of Victory”, you explain that, in your day, it was impossible to win without doping …

“In my day it worked like this, fortunately today it’s a different cycling.”

What was special about Marco Pantani and why after so many years do people still love him so much?

“From a technical point of view he was the greatest climber of all time. Marco is Marco, for the way he runs and brings people closer to cycling. Marco was a very private person, but we had a good relationship, there was a lot of respect. “

2021 was an important year for Italy: is it a case or is something good moving?

“I sincerely hope it is not a coincidence. The results come thanks to the work and the direction seems to me the right one, even if there is still a lot to do because compared to other countries such as England and Belgium we are still a little behind. “

In your opinion, is Vincenzo Nibali right to move forward even if he is not as competitive as he was a few years ago? Is there a risk of Valentino Rossi syndrome?

“Vincenzo I think he will no longer be able to get the results he was before, but I think he still has something to give to this sport. If he wants to race again a couple of years, that’s fine, but no more. Otherwise, in my opinion, it would be exaggerated. “

We have been talking for some time about your fellow countryman Giulio Ciccone, but so far he hasn’t achieved much in the Grand Tours. Where do you think it can go?

“I think that Ciccone has excellent qualities and therefore he can do well. The next season will be very important for him but I don’t know where it will go, even if in today’s cycling everything is possible. “

You dreamed of winning the Giro. What is your dream today?

“On a professional level I have achieved what I wanted, from a personal point of view I would like to start a family and teach my children what I have done and am doing.”

Photo: Lapresse