Pantone 2022 Very Peri is the color of the year: the most beautiful make-up, hair and nail inspirations

Pantone 2022 Very Peri is the color of the year! Here are the most beautiful make-up, hair and nail inspirations to bring it into your own beauty look

Pantone 2022 Very Peri is the color of the year. Selected by Pantone Color Institute, a color consultancy and color trend forecasting institution, this color is particularly vibrant and transversal, perfect for creating original beauty looks.

As explained on the Pantone official website: “Embracing the qualities of blues but at the same time possessing a purple-red undertone, PANTONE 17-3938 Very Peri displays a lively and joyful attitude, a dynamic presence that encourages daring creativity and imaginative expressiveness. “An excellent starting point for creating trendy make-up, hair colors and nail looks.

Lately we have seen a great return of blues and purples in the make up field. Blue eye makeup is in fact one of the must-haves of the season – also thanks to the Dior Haute Couture Fall Winter 2021 2021 fashion show – accompanied by the total purple choice of beloved stars (and trend setters!) Like Lady Gaga And Camila Cabello.

In fact, both pop stars walked the red carpet – the first in London, at the premiere of House of Gucci, the second at the Met Gala – combining high-impact colored eye makeup with the outfit, consecrating the monochromatic look as a must of the moment.

Do you want to introduce this dynamic shade into your beauty look? Follow us to discover the most beautiful Very Peri inspirations in fact of make up, hair And nails!

Pantone 2022 Very Peri: make up to copy

Very Peri is a blue that turns to lavender – similar to periwinkle color – with a warm undertone with a “fresh” look. It is a particularly transversal color, able to give light to the lunar complexions as well as to the darker ones, for a pop touch that breaks the mold.

Reverse eyeliner – or reverse eye makeup – is a great way to show off Very Peri on makeup fleek.

For a truly original effect, you can instead focus on a black, intense and opaque smokey eyes, made unique by a Very Peri mascara.

Even one smokey eyes full-color it’s a great alternative. The blue-violet of the color of the year emphasizes the green and hazel eyes to the maximum.

If, on the other hand, you want to play with makeup by integrating this luminous nuance with small touches, you can instead a color only the inner corner (or even the external one!) keeping the rest of the look neutral, as long as it’s bright.

Pantone 2022 Very Peri: the most beautiful hairlooks

Colored hair – with all due respect to those who claimed it would soon go out of fashion – are now a great classic. For this reason, trying the new Pantone 2022 shade on hair is an alternative to try.

In fact, Very Peri turns out to be a versatile and bright color, particularly suitable for complexions with cold undertones, even if, as always, each shade is suitable for those who like it and choose it.

The best way to bring this color to your hair? Try it in a shaded version, with tone-on-tone highlights, thus combining more nuances. This way you will get a deeper, more multifaceted and well-groomed look.

For a surprising effect, you can also try a degradé. The base, of a dark purple or brown, degrades to a lighter and brighter purple.

Two-tone hair – also called skunk hair – are experiencing a golden moment, why not try them in the Very Peri version? We find them super!

Pantone 2022 Very Peri: the color of the year on the nails

If you would like one glam manicure, the color of the year according to Pantone is definitely the one to focus on.

Veri Pery – a relative of the periwinkle – dresses beautiful nails – both short and long ones – in a monochromatic total look, but it is also splendid for experimenting with minimalist nail art with colored swirls on a neutral base.

We like the degradé effect not only on the hair but also on the nail art. The top idea? Choose different shades of purple / periwinkle and combine them with accent details with metallic touches.

Another idea to absolutely copy: the nails are almond shaped, illuminated by small stars in an iridescent metallic finish in the color of the year, of course.

There marble effect nail art it’s super cool: here it is in Very Peri and pink with white and blue undertones. The result is simply spectacular!

