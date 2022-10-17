Pants trend: Kim Kardashian confirms the fashion comeback of jogging

Scubapants, pants… Kim Kardashian adopts trouser trends according to the stylistic variations of Askedthe artistic director of Balenciaga. And the latest model branded by his favorite house seems to have charmed him. She adopts the key piece of this exclusive project: the essential jogging.

MEGA

In Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian adopts jogging

Seen in Los Angeles this Friday, October 14, Kim Kardashian was going to the basketball game North, his eldest daughter. To take a seat in the stands, the star opted for a pointed silhouette whose centerpiece was black jogging with white stripes from this fashionable and sporty collaboration. She associated it with a second skin turtleneck with integrated gloves, ankle boots with a pointed toe and a stiletto heel and her famous glasses. as usual, all in black. To finalize her look, she added the handbag Hourglass mini and silver version. This is not the only fashionable personality to succumb to this piece of sportswear. During Paris Fashion Week, Emily Ratajkowski caused a stir at the house’s spring-summer 2023 show, sporting the trend this time co-signed with adidas. If there are two stars who can claim to be at the origin of many fashion trends, it is them. No doubt, jogging will be the essential of the season.

What jogging should you invest in to follow the trend?

Balenciaga – Nylon Joggers Balenciaga – 3B Sports Icon Tracksuit Pants

More fashion on Vogue.fr:

Kim Kardashian unveils an exclusive unrevealed Balenciaga piece during the show

Exit the classic leggings, Victoria Beckham swears by this trouser trend

In a photo, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez create the event at the Academy Museum Awards

Even more Vogue on Youtube: