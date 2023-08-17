Pants with artificial intelligence for people with paralysis

A woman in Britain is learning to walk again thanks to new technology. Stroke victim Julie Lloyd is among the first to try out AI-powered pants. The invention is from technology firm Kuraj, Which has already made a difference to the recoveries of Julie and other patients in the UK and France.

Julie, a 63-year-old businesswoman who used to run marathons, suffered a stroke in January this year. This gives them a Partial paralysis in one arm and left leg. His rehabilitation has been slow and exhausting. In recent weeks, he has been able to walk with the help of a cane. When she was finally able to walk about 3,000 steps a day, her physical therapist recommended she participate in the experiment.

Pants with artificial intelligence are “called”neuroskin, They stimulate his paralyzed leg through electrodes controlled by artificial intelligence. “It feels like my leg is being guided,” Julie told the BBC.

The first time she used the device she felt a strange tingling sensation. However, after a few minutes, He was already walking without the help of his cane. First time in six months. He told the British outlet, “My leg suddenly came off the ground and it made me feel safer to walk… It’s something that, to be honest, I haven’t felt even after all the physiotherapy I’ve been through.” “

Julie Lloyd, in an artificial intelligence pants test. Credit: Morello Clinic.

How do artificial intelligence pants work?

Muscle electrostimulation has been used for years in the rehabilitation of people with paralysis. Kuraj explains on its website that these pants with artificial intelligence now provide greater precision in the type of stimulation a patient needs to recover their muscle function.

Feature of Neuroskin Pants Shoes and wires with electrodes on the six main muscle groups of each leg, Electrodes, placed directly on the surface of the skin, send low-intensity electrical impulses that, by stimulating motor nerves, trigger muscle contractions. “In this way, by using different muscle groups according to a precise sequence of muscle selectivity, we can recreate a functional movement in a controlled and safe way,” says the company.

The system can define custom muscle contraction sequences. can do Reproduce specific activities, such as rowing, rowing, catching or walking.

In Julie’s case, the artificial intelligence pants collect information about the impulses that the brain sends to the healthy leg with each step. It then returns a mirror stimulus to the affected leg to recreate its natural gait. “Smart apparel is like a second skin,” said Rudy Gomboldt, Kuraj’s chief executive. BBC,

A hope for millions of patients

The Stroke Association in Great Britain estimates that there are 1.3 million stroke survivors in the country which can benefit from such technologies. In Spain, at least 110,000 people suffer from stroke every year. According to the Spanish Society of Neurology, it was estimated that in 2022, 330,000 Spaniards would have some limitation in their functional capacity as a result of this type of accident.

Artificial intelligence, which revolutionized the technology industry this year, also succeeded Paralyzed person will walk againThanks to another device containing brain and spinal cord implants.

Gert-Jan Oscum, a 40-year-old Dutchman, had a serious motorcycle accident that injured his spinal cord. But a group of researchers from the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne developed a “digital bridge” that connects their brains to the spinal cord by bypassing the damaged parts. He walked again after 12 years.

