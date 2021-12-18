Panziera in the final in the 200 backstroke. Well Zazzeri and Orsi, Lamberti forward without exalting – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

8.03: Now four heats of the 200 breaststroke men without blue at the start

8.02: These are the eight finalists of the 200 backstrokes: Stadden, White, Panziera, Masse, Shkurdai, Peng, Toussaint, Zevina

8.00: The American Stadden wins with 2’03 “26, second place for the American White in 2’04” 08, third Toussaint in 2’05 “27. Panziera in the final with the third fastest time

7.56: worse times than those of Panziera in the second battery. Masse wins in 2’04 ″ 79, second Shkurdai in 2’04 ″ 98. Margherita Panziera is practically already in the final

7.52: Margherita Panziera wins the first battery in 2’04 ″ 58. Good second part of the race for the blue. It should be enough for the final

7.49: Panziera is immediately at the start in the first of three heats of the 200 backstrokes. The first 8 go to the final

7.47: Fifth and sixth time for the blues. Morozov leaves the scene. These are the semi-finalists of the 50 freestyle: Proud, De Boer, Held, Liendo Edwards, Zazzeri, Deplano, Ho, Puts, Dusa, Lia, Zaitsev, Grousset, Szabo, Markov, Andrew, Sameh. Also eliminated the European bronze Juraszek

7.46: Well Deplano who goes to the semifinals with the third place in 21 “33, personal best, De Boer wins in 20” 94 ahead of Liendo Edwards in 21 “01

7.44: The British Proud wins in 20 “91, second place for the American Held in 21” 01, Zazzeri third in 21 “08. Now Deplano chasing the semifinal

7.42: Battery not very fast: Ho from Hong Kong wins in 21 “36, Zaitsev is second in 21” 44, third place for the European champion Szabo in 21 “46. Now Zazzeri

7.40. The Norwegian Lia scores the same 21 ″ 44 as the previous battery to win the eighth series. Now the strongest get into the tub

7.39: The Slovak Dusa imposes himself in the seventh battery in 21 ″ 44

7.37: The Senegalese Niane with 22 “90 wins the sixth battery and takes the lead in the provisional ranking

7.35: The representative of Niger Seydou Lancina sets the best time in the fifth battery in 23 ″ 61

7.33: The fourth heat goes to the Nepalese Shah in 24 ″ 07 which is not the best time

7.31: Tenzin from Bhutan wins the third battery with 26 ″ 29

7.29: Reza from Bangladesh wins the second battery in 24 ″ 28

7.27: Rodriguez Rosales from Panama wins the first of 11 heats of the 50 freestyle in 23 ″ 85

7.25: At the start in the semifinals of the 100 mixed: Gorbenko, Ugolkov, Steenbergen, Sanchez, Petkova, Kameneva, Gastaldello, Weitzeil, Kreundl, Andison, Cocconcelli, Fast, Margalis, Tang, Mc Sharry, Busch

7.24: Second place and semifinal for Cocconcelli who closes in 59 ″ 45. Gastaldello wins in 59 ″ 38. Eliminated Cusinato

7.21: The penultimate heat goes to the Dutch Steenbergen in 59 ″ 06, second place for Kameneva in 59 ″ 34. Now it’s up to Costanza Cocconcelli to hunt for the semifinal

7.19: Gorbenko wins in 58 “36, second Ugolkova in 59” 05. Sixth Ilaria Cusinato in 1’00 ″ 37, will not be in the semifinals

7.16: The Bulgarian Petkova wins the third battery in 59 ″ 19. It’s up to Cusinato

7.13: Puerto Rican Lugo Mojica wins the first battery of the 100 medley with 1’04 ″ 11

7.10: These are the semi-finalists of the 50 men’s backstrokes: Kolesnikov, Fantoni, Casas, Samusenko, Diener, Stokowski, Guido, Mora, Cejka, Lamberti, Samy, Christou, Braunschweig, Glinta, Bucher. Play-off between Santos and Franta

7.08: The Russian Kolesnikov wins the last heat in 23 ″ 14, according to Diener in 23 ″ 28. Mora and Lamberti in the semifinal without exalting

7.07: Michele Lamberti closes the penultimate heat third in 23 ″ 50. It does not reveal the same condition of the European. Fantoni wins in 23 ″ 15, according to Samusenko in 23 ″ 26

7.05: Pole Stokowski wins the third last battery with 23 ″ 33, second place for Guido in 23 ″ 47, third Lorenzo Mora in 23 ″ 49. There will be no problems for the semifinal. Now Michele Lamberti

7.03: The American Casas, gold yesterday in the 100, closes in 23 ″ 23 to win the third battery of the 50 men’s backstrokes. It’s up to Mora

7.01: Peiris from Sri Lanka wins the second battery of the 50 men backstroke in 25 ″ 31

6.56: Ninth and tenth time for Di Pietro and Di Liddo who will be chasing the final this afternoon. These are the qualifiers for the semifinals of the 50 butterfly: Sjoestroem ,. Kromowidjojo, De Waard, Curzan, Zhang, Surkova, Huske, Osman, Di Pietro, Di Liddo, Barratt, Junevik, Beckmann, Jensen, Ntountounaki, Wattel

6.55: Fourth place for Silvia Di Pietro in 25 ″ 64, she is in the semifinal together with Di Liddo. Sjoestroem wins in 24 ″ 92

6.53: The Dutch Kromowidjojo wins the penultimate heat in 24 “97, second the American Curzan in 25” 17. Now Di Liddo next to Sjoestroem

6.52: Second place for Elena Di Liddo in 25 ″ 67, victory for the Dutch De Waard in 25 ″ 12. The Canadian MacNeil does not start and the news arrives of the withdrawal from the 800 style final of the Canadian McIntosh

6.50: Hong Kong representative Chan wins the fourth battery of the 50 butterfly in 26 ″ 99, best time for now. There is Elena Di Liddo

6.49: Timmer from Aruba wins the third battery in 27 “58

6.47: The Mongolian Khuyagbaatar wins the second heat in 29 ″ 34

6.45: The Bolivian Ribera wins the first battery of the 50 butterfly in 27 “55

6.43: All confirmed. These are the qualified for the semifinals, Micheal Andrew is out: Seto, Pumputis, Knox, Hvas, Orsi, Hwang, Toumarkin, Kolesnikov, Coelho Santos, Gigler, Spanoudakis, Cieslak, Fink, Reitshammer, Ceccon, Vazaios

6.42: Waiting for the results to be made official

6.41: A great Seto wins the last heat in 51 ″ 52, second place for Orsi, in management, with 52 ″ 53. The Bomber appears to be in condition. There are two blues in the semifinals

6.38: Ceccon is qualified because three athletes do not start in the last heat. Now Bears

6.38: Ceccon risk! He is only sixth in the fourth battery. Chrono of 52 ″ 96, tenth overall. The Brazilian Pumputis wins in 51 ″ 99 ahead of Hvas and Hwang

6.36: The Canadian Knox wins the third battery in 52 “05, ahead of the Russian Kolesnikov and the Israeli Toumarkin in 52” 62. Now Ceccon

6.34: The Hungarian Hollo wins the second battery in 54 ″ 05

6.32: The Lebanese Kabbara wins the first battery in 54 ″ 79

6.30: It starts with the five heats of the 100 mixed men: in the fourth Ceccon, in the fifth Orsi

6.27: To close the morning heats session the mixed 4 × 50 with Lamberti, Pilato, Di Pietro and Deplano who will have the task of leading Italy to the final

6.25: Following the 200 women backstroke with Margherita Panziera and the 200 breaststroke men without blues at the start

6.22: We continue with the 100 mixed women with Costanza Cocconcelli and Ilaria Cusinato, one final a day so far, the 50 men freestyle with the European silver Lorenzo Zazzeri and Leonardo Deplano

6.19: Following the 50 butterfly women with Silvia Di Pietro, European bronze, and Elena Di Liddo, the 50 men backstroke with Lorenzo Mora and Michele Lamberti, silver in Kazan: two very eagerly awaited races by the blue team

6.16: New adventures for the swimming blues begin this morning and will end tomorrow. Starting from the 100 medley where Marco Orsi will try to best honor his European title. Together with him in the pool Thomas Ceccon, who failed to enter the final in Kazan due to a “dangerous” crossing in the program

6.13: Italy has already won five medals at the World Cup which is only a third of its way. Only four times in history have the Azzurri managed to do better in a World Championship in a short course and there are still four days of competition left.

6.10: Good morning to the friends of OA Sport and welcome to the live broadcast of the third morning session of the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi

Hello and welcome to LIVE LIVE on the third day of competitions of the 2021 World Short Course Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi. The last major one-year event continues, 2021, full of international swimming events and once again the Italian team is a great protagonist and wants to try to rewrite history trying to improve the Shanghai 2006 edition which brought 12 podiums to the blue expedition.

It starts at 6.30 Italian time (9.30 local time) with the heats of the 100 mixed that see the European champion at the start Marco Orsi and Thomas Ceccon. Following the 50 butterfly women with Silvia Di Pietro, European bronze, ed Elena Di Liddo, the 50 back men with Lorenzo Mora and Michele Lamberti, the 100 mixed women with Costanza Cocconcelli and Ilaria Cusinato, one final a day so far, the men’s 50 freestyle with European silver Lorenzo Zazzeri and Leonardo Deplano, the 200 back women with Margherita Panziera, the 200 breaststroke men without blues at the start e the mixed mixed 4 × 50 that could see Italy among the great protagonists.

At the halfway point other medal cards for Italy that will not be in contention for the podium in the men’s 200 breaststroke and in the women’s 100 style. He’ll try, but the shape doesn’t look like the best days, Margherita Panziera in the 200 backstroke, a race in which she was second in the European Championships behind the big favorite Kira Toussaint. Attention to the Canadian specialist Kylie Masse, the Belarusian Shkurdai and many outsiders including the Russians.

Among the big favorites of the 100 butterfly men is Matteo Rivolta which has shown a state of optimal form in the past few weeks. He wants the medal and, why not, also the revenge of the Europeans, Simona Quadarella who once again faces the all-European challenge with the Russian Kirpichnikova (three gold medals in Kazan) and the German Gose (European bronze) in the 800 freestyle, in addition to the Chinese Li Bingjie which impressed in drums. In the final there is also Martina Rita Caramignoli. Also from the podium was the mixed 4 × 50 relay with many solutions available to coach Butini.