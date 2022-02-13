Paola Barale, cornered by a serious health problem | He doesn’t know how to get out – the Democrat

Paola Barale and the problem she suffers from practically every year. She also talked about it through social media

For Paola Barale the lights of the show never actually went out. Of course, for some time the woman decided to devote herself purely to the theater, thus deciding to detach herself for a moment from that television world that has given her so much satisfaction over the years her career. But Paola’s can be said to have been a ride full of success and winning points.

The proof also lies in the fact of having seen Barale the undisputed protagonist of an iconic program such as “Happy Sunday“, Where the showgirl also got to know her partner for many years, Gianni Sperti. The story between the two is over for some time now, and yet it is still talked about today. If for a certain period it seemed that the relationship had ended badly, in the end everything was put behind both by Paola and by Gianni.

La Barale then rebuilt a life with Raz Degan, even if this too turned out to be a short-lived relationship over time. To date we do not know if there is another man in the life of Barale, but the woman has never shown hesitation too in continuing the path of life alone from the sentimental point of view of her. As evidence of a strength that Barale had already shown to have in her countless works between television and theater.

Paola Barale, cornered by a problem

Even a woman like Paola, it must be said, has had quite a few problems in the course of her life. Beyond the love relationships that have not found longevity over time, the beautiful Paola also had to fight health problems. She was the same woman who talked about it over the years, also going into detail through a live broadcast some time ago on Instagram with Dr. D’Antonio.

The whole thing concerns allergies, from which Barale constantly suffers and which puts her in a tight spot every time they emerge during the year. “I suffer from a lot of allergy. The eyes and the eye contour are very affected. Even now I always have red eyes ”, the confession made by the woman on social media. In short, spring is just around the corner and it is possible that Barale is ready to face a very special time of year for those suffering from this problem.