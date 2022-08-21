Paola Jara is compared by fan with Gal Gadot

The beautiful and talented singer, Paola Jara sShe surprised her more than six million followers by revealing the makeup she is going to use this weekend and the result was such that some netizens even came to compare her with the talented actress Gal Gadot.

The popular music singer published a video on her official Instagram account in which she shows herself at first with her face totally natural and while In the background an Ariana Grande song is heard.Paola turns her head to the left and when she looks forward again, she appears fully made up, with a different hairstyle and various accessories.

Fan compared Paola Jara with Gal Gadot

But the video does not end there, well after showing her makeup for a few seconds, she turns her head to the right again and then shows herself wearing a slightly softer makeupbut highlighting her red painted lips.

This video was very well received by her loyal followers, because in a few hours she received more than 22,000 likes and dozens of comments from her fans who assured that they took advantage of the comment box to highlight how beautiful she looks in any of her three styles, including A netizen claimed that she resembles Gal Gadot, the Israeli actress who plays Wonder Woman in the DC Comics movies.

