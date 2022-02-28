Paola Rey begins to say goodbye to Jimena after the end of the filming of “Pasión de Gavilanes”

Although recently the fans of “Passion of Hawks” are enjoying the reunion of their original cast, after 18 years of the premiere of the successful telenovela to record a second season, actors like Paula King, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown begin to say goodbye to their characters.

This was first seen in the stories of the interpreters of Sara and Franco, who they shared videos in which they confirmed that the filming of “Pasión de Gavilanes” was coming to an end this Saturday, February 27. They were also made by Yare Santana, a Colombian actress who plays the daughter of Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown’s characters in this second season that premiered on February 14.

They were joined by Paola Rey, who shared a record with her “sister” Sara Elizondo and Doña Gabriela (Kristina Lilley). “Well well, today is the last day of this location”, says the actress, who adds: “We’re already running out.”

“Well, thanks to this location, thanks to Sarita Reyes, because everything was born here,” adds Natasha Klauss. “Thanks to the farm, my daughters, the team,” added Kristina Lilley.

In this way, the long-awaited reunion of the cast begins its farewell, but fans will be able to enjoy the return of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters for a while longer on television.

See the story of Paola Rey with Natasha Klauss and Kristina Lilley