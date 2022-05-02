Paola Rojas: 5 PHOTOS in mini dresses that reveal her spectacular figure

It is no secret to anyone that Paola Rojas He has established himself as one of the most important television figures, so his millions of fans remain on the lookout for each of the posts he makes on his Instagram account.

It was precisely on this social network where the presenter of the program “Divine Net“She has established herself as the true and only queen of mini dresses or at least that is how her loyal followers let her know with each of the images she uploads modeling this type of garment.

Paola Rojas 5 photos with mini dresses

Whether in his appearance on Televisa or Unicable, Paola Rojas She always manages to teach style and elegance with spectacular outfits that fit her perfectly as they highlight her toned legs.

On more than one occasion, the journalist has surprised all viewers by appearing in little dresses that fit perfectly. Most of the time she complements them with beautiful sneakers.

Whether on TV forums or on the beach, Paola Rojas She always manages to look spectacular in mini dresses, possibly one of her favorite items in her wardrobe as she is always innovating with this style.

Fans of the most beautiful host of “Netas Divinas” have assured that at 45 years old she looks much better than ever because she looks enviably good in each of the photos she shares on her personal Instagram account.

At the moment, Paola Rojas She has more than a million followers on her Instagram account, a social network where she shares exclusive images of her outfits that she wears in her different collaborations.

