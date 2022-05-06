Paola Rojas broke down in tears exposing the digital violence she experienced after Zague’s intimate video

Mexican journalist Paola Rojas spoke on the program ‘Divine Nets’ on digital violence and gave as an example what she experienced after intimate photos of her ex-husband and former soccer player Luis Alberto Alves, better known as “Zague”, were exposed on social networks in 2018.

In previous years, the announcer had also revealed the massive harassment of which she was a part both by the media and by obscene comments from Internet users, four years after the event, the also host of the program is still affected by what happened.

“Probably what hurt me the most was digital violence. It was as if they opened the door of my intimacy, it was not only private, but intimate. Everyone could comment on my privacy, and that in the voice of so many people is very brutal.

The controversy arose during world of Russia 2018, from which ‘Zague’ had to promptly say goodbye to the broadcasts to return to Mexico to resolve the situation that later triggered the divorce with the journalist.

“They sent me messages, many very supportive and beautiful, which are the ones I am grateful for to date, but others were harassing. It had physical implications, I got sick.”

Rojas turned out to be the most attacked in this situation, since she had to face the consequences of the harassment of the acts of her then husband, while he was able to turn the filter around and exploit the fact financially, taking advantage of the popularity he achieved with those images.

