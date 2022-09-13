Paola Rojas is confirmed as the most elegant with a white tailored suit

The journalist and host of “Netas Divinas”, Paola Rojasshowed off this weekend wearing a white tailored suit and accompanied her elegant look with the latest Estela Durán accessories. STELIGHT brand rings, a luxury watch and a pearl necklace were the ideal complement to seduce their million followers on Instagram.

In a series of photographs you can see Paola Rojas, Estela Duran, Arath de la Torre, among other celebrities, wearing STELIGHT rings. But who stole the eyes of the public and the camera lenses was Paola, with her imposing white suit and that smile that spreads joy.

Paola Rojas in a white tailored suit.

“Congratulations, dear @esteladuranphd for this new adventure. I love the result of your work at @stelight.mx and the alliance you have made with @elysiumblackdiamond. What beautiful and unique rings! I wish you much success,” he wrote. Paola Rojas on Instagram.

Paola Rojas wore Estela Durán rings.

Paola Rojas wears Estela Durán accessories.

Paola Rojas raises the temperature of her companions from “Netas Divinas”

Later, in a fit of passion and because of the good relationship that the drivers of “Divine Net”. Natalia Tellez, gets up and walks towards Paola to kiss her on the lips, while Galilea and Daniela They laugh and watch the hot moment excitedly.

Natalia Téllez narrates that several of her friends have asked her about the journalist with the apparent intention of meeting her and having a date, but she defends her claiming that her beauty and bearing are not enough for them. “Twhat, Paola Rojas turns you around seven times”Natalia says between laughter and pride.

In the end, Paola Rojas thanks her companions for the beautiful qualifiers and narrates a little about what life has been like after the divorce and how she continues to lead her career as a journalist and in her news program on Televisa.

KEEP READING:

“They pressured me”: Paola Rojas makes a strong confession: she did not want to be in Netas Divinas! | VIDEO

Paola Rojas is caught with her new boyfriend on their romantic vacation | VIDEO