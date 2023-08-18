Entertainment

Paola Zara and Jesse Uribe at a Beyoncé concert

Paola Jara and Jesse Uribe They have become one of the most beloved and stable couples for Colombians. Similarly, it has also been very controversial due to the way they met and the rumors surrounding their names.

Initially, the scandal was caused by a video in which Paola Zara said “Sandrita, I’ll take care of it”, in the tone of friends, However, after some time it turned out that the singers had a relationship.

still, Last May 14, 2023The couple got married and filled all their followers with emotions who have been waiting for this moment ever since their romance became official.

Now, the couple is usually very active on social networks, where they share various videos and images in which they show their love.

In my last post, Jesse Uribe shared a series of photos and videos showing a trip he took with Paola Jara to Miami, United States, where he took the opportunity to go to a concert Beyoncé,

In the post, the singer told her: “I didn’t know any of @beyonce’s songs but from the start I said I love you @paolajarapj I was going to see and I’m glad I love you “

The post had hundreds of likes and many comments, one of them from Paola Zara, who wrote: “I love you even more. Hahahaha, thank you for making my wishes come true.”

