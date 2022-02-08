Paolillo to CM: ‘Mourinho at San Siro? As I know him, he’ll get excited. What courage to accept Rome ‘| First page

Inter-Roma, quarter-final of the Italian Cup, cartel and classic challenge of the Italian championship, especially in the years in which the Special One was at the helm of the Nerazzurri. And just tonight, the Portuguese coach will return to San Siro as an opponent. To talk about this, but also about many other topics, Calciomercato.com contacted exclusively Ernesto Paolillogeneral manager of Inter from 2006 to 2012, that is the period in which the Beneamata dominated the Italian scene, culminating with the treble of 2010.

The return of Mourinho to the stadium where he won everything: Paolillo, who knows him and who worked with him, do you think the Portuguese will get excited?

“Absolutely yes! The emotion will take him because Josè is very sensitive; sometimes it happens to all of us to keep our emotions hidden because we perceive it as intimate, but as I met him I am very convinced that it will be a special moment for him , to be lived internally but also intensely “.

Speaking of Mou, how are you seeing him at Roma? It seems that it must be a much longer journey than what he had in Milan …

“Unfortunately he is using, except for Abraham and the last signings of January, all the players he has found in his hands. He has to work on a raw material that is largely different from the one he would use for his gaming system. , what he would like to give to Roma. We know all the limits of the Giallorossi, Mourinho was brave to try and get involved. “

Returning to Inter, I imagine that despite the excitement of finding Mourinho, the Nerazzurri are forced to give him a displeasure to relaunch after the lost derby: is the championship reopened?

“In my opinion it has never been closed. Of course, if Inter had won the derby they would undoubtedly have put an important mark on it. Now, however, the championship is still and more open than ever, I am sure that 4-5 teams are on the same level. and the difference will be the physical condition “.

That Inter had the best Milito ever, today there is a 5-game dry Lautaro: maybe that’s where Inzaghi lacks that little bit more?

“Let’s not forget that Milito had Eto’o next to him: we saw Lautaro at his best together with Lukaku, Dzeko’s characteristics are different and therefore the type of game he has to play has changed for the Argentine. he still expressed himself as he could … And in any case, Inter on Saturday lost with Toro off the pitch. ”

I can’t help but ask you for an opinion on the Inter market: Gosens and Caicedo. In particular, do you think the German with this Perisic is more an investment for the near future than for the present?

“I think it was taken because an important opportunity presented itself at the end of a troublesome injury. It is a good investment, and I agree with Marotta’s words: Gosens does not mean that Perisic has to leave, on the contrary, he has solutions to this. like … Yes, it’s the best left wing in Serie A. “

We close with two players that you had at Inter: the first is Thiago Motta, the Spezia coach of which you were president. What do you think?

“I’m seeing an excellent Spezia, who cannot improve with some additions due to the blocked transfer market but who offers a game that I like. Thiago is showing that he knows how to coach in Serie A, and that he can do it very well.”

Finally Burdisso, Fiorentina’s technical director protagonist on the market but orphan of Vlahovic. How do you judge the line held by the viola?

“The budget, if you want to keep it healthy, requires sacrifices: there is nothing to be done, we have to get used to the need to make a profit and look for new talents. Not being able to aim for the Scudetto, Fiorentina did well to collect the maximum. Now the evaluation must be made on the next summer market, it will be the one to determine “.

At this point the question is a must: with Vlahovic, can Juve still believe in the Scudetto or are there too many points behind?

“There are never too many, and Inter have shown it in the past. If you put in a positive streak and whoever is in front for a thousand reasons loses the pace, you can always recover with three points.”